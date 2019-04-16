Hide press release Show press release

The new MINI Clubman.

With a precisely modified design, an extended selection of innovative equipment features and the latest technology in the areas of operation and connectivity, the new MINI Clubman hones its profile as a stylish individualist in the premium compact segment. Combining hallmark MINI driving fun with a high level of suitability for both day-to-day driving and long-distance travel, the variable 5-seater now gains additional charisma with fresh accentuations for the exterior and interior. The latest updates in the range of MINI Connected digital services underscore the progressive, lifestyle-oriented character of the new MINI Clubman. Meanwhile, attractive additions to the programme of optional equipment features and Original MINI Accessories provide further possibilities for customisation.

Ride comfort, space and variability define the all-round properties of the new MINI Clubman, its modern interpretation of the classic shooting brake concept establishing a distinctive style within the compact segment. Four side doors and five seats along with a versatile luggage compartment behind the two split doors at the rear ensure a high degree of functionality and the kind of creative use of space that is characteristic of MINI.

Hallmark brand agility is guaranteed by the modern engine portfolio and the high-quality suspension technology fitted in the new MINI Clubman. There is a choice of three petrol* engines and three diesel* engines, with output ranging from 75 kW/102 hp to 141 kW/192 hp (combined fuel consumption: 6.5 – 4.0 l/100 km; combined CO2 emissions: 147 –

105 g/km). If they wish, customers can also opt to combine the all-wheel drive system ALL4 with the most powerful petrol and diesel engines. The model range will be supplemented at a later stage with the new edition of the extremely sporty MINI John Cooper Works Clubman.

The new MINI Clubman: an overview of the highlights.

Distinctive front design with newly designed radiator grill.

LED headlights with Matrix function for the high beam.

New LED fog lamps with driving light ring.

LED rear lights as standard, optionally in Union Jack design.

New body colours, new option Piano Black exterior.

New light alloy wheels.

Sports suspension with vehicle lowered by 10 millimetres.

New range of leather trims and interior surfaces.

New MINI Yours equipment programme.

MINI Connected with new functions.

Extended range of Original MINI Accessories.

Expressive and powerful: new distinctive front design.

The body design of the new MINI Clubman is stylish, individual and exclusive. Its distinctive proportions result from a body corpus modelled in tight, sporty style as is typical of MINI, a dynamically elongated roof line and a steep rear. In addition, the split doors consisting of two laterally opening wings make it the only model in the compact segment to offer six doors, along with outstanding versatility due to the fact that the luggage compartment can be extended from 360 litres to as much as

1 250 litres according to needs.

The individual body concept is combined with hallmark brand design elements. At the front of the vehicle these mainly include the powerfully domed bonnet, the circular headlamps – of which the surrounds are in chrome as standard and optionally in Piano Black – and the hexagonal contour of the radiator grille. The most striking design feature of the new MINI Clubman is the newly designed radiator grille, which now extends across the entire bumper. With powerfully modelled contours and a new structure for the air inlet, it gives the front view a particularly distinctive appearance. The radiator grille is bordered by a slim frame produced from a single piece. The air inlet is separated into six black, horizontal struts, which can be optionally upgraded to a chrome version. Specific features

in the front section of the models MINI Cooper S Clubman and

MINI Cooper SD Clubman are the hexagonal grid pattern instead of the horizontal struts and the individual chrome strut in the air inlet as well as the latter’s chrome-plated emblem with a red “S” at the centre.

Variable illumination intensity, dazzle-free long beam: adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function.

The characteristic look of the new MINI Clubman from the front is also a

result of the modified design of the circular headlamps. The standard

halogen headlamps now have an enlarged reflector and a striking black shield on the inside. The daytime driving light is integrated in the parking lights in the lower section of the front apron. The optional LED headlamps likewise feature a new design. The modified styling includes LED modules for low and high beam, which generate enhanced brightness, and a shield that is also finished in black. A white ring of light surrounding the headlamps serves both as daytime driving light and turn indicator.

The adaptive LED headlamps with Matrix function for the high beam are available as a new option. They offer a turning light function which can be recognised by an inlay inside the headlamp and automatically adapt their brightness to the situation on the road. In urban traffic and when visibility is limited due to the weather conditions, the side area of the road is illuminated more intensely by adding the dimmed turning light. When driving on motorways it is possible to selectively increase the range of the high beam.

What is more, the adaptive LED headlamps of the new MINI Clubman now feature an automatic selective dip function for the high beam. Their innovative Matrix technology for the high beam enables the visibility range to be increased while at the same time avoiding any dazzle effect for other road users. For this purpose, the high beam is subdivided into four segments which can be activated and deactivated independently of each other and adapted to the situation on the road at speeds of over

70 km/h. As soon as the front camera of the new MINI Clubman registers

an oncoming vehicle or a vehicle driving ahead, the space that vehicle occupies is only illuminated at low beam brightness.

LED fog lamps are available as an additional optional equipment item for the MINI Clubman. These take the place of the standard parking lights and offer an additional daytime driving light function implemented in the form of an LED light right.

LED rear lights as standard, optionally available in Union Jack design.

The new MINI Clubman is now fitted as standard with LED rear lights. The light units with chrome surround are now especially integrated in the wings of the split door. In conjunction with the optional LED headlamps or the adaptive LED headlamps, the horizontally oriented rear lights feature a new design that underscores the brand’s British origins: the graphic structure of their light sources traces the abstracted pattern of the Union Jack. With its striking lines, the flag motif provides a distinctive form of identification – both during the day and in terms of night design. The brake light is now also generated from this newly designed light unit.

Fresh look with new body finishes and Piano Black exterior.

Three new colour variants are available to choose from in terms of body finishes. The new MINI Clubman is now available in Indian Summer Red metallic, British Racing Green metallic or MINI Yours Enigmatic Black metallic. As an alternative to body colour, the roof and exterior mirror caps can also be finished in black, white or silver.

What is more, the list of optional equipment items offers further ways of customising the exterior design. With the option Piano Black Exterior for the MINI Cooper S Clubman and the MINI Cooper SD Clubman, the surrounds of the headlights, rear lights and radiator grille are finished in high-gloss black instead of chrome.

New light alloy wheels, sports suspension with vehicle lowering.

Depending on the model variant, the new MINI Clubman is fitted as standards with light alloy wheels which are either 16-inch or 17-inch in size. As an option, light alloy wheels are available in the sizes 18-inch and 19-inch. A new addition to the range are the 18-inch light alloy wheels in the design variants Multiray Spoke 2-tone and MINI Yours British Spoke 2-tone, along with 19-inch light alloy wheels in John Cooper Works Circuit Spoke 2-tone design.

Another entirely new offering in terms of optional equipment items is the sports suspension with a lowering of 10 millimetres. This option not only additionally optimises the agile driving response of the new

MINI Clubman, it also lends even more intense emphasis to the car’s sporty appeal.

There is also the option of adaptive suspension. This offers the possibility of choosing between two characteristic curves for the damper set-up by means of the optional MINI Driving Modes. Depending on the driving situation, this enables a damper response to be activated which is either comfort-oriented or direct and sporty.

Expressing individual style: new exclusive MINI Yours options.

The options provided by the MINI Yours programme offer a particularly exclusive way of customising the new MINI Clubman. They underscore the British origins and fascinating tradition of the brand as well as the driver’s personal style. High-quality materials, a precise finish and stylish design are the characteristics of the MINI Yours special equipment features for exterior and interior. In addition to the body finish in the variant MINI Yours Enigmatic Black metallic and the light alloy wheels in MINI Yours British Spoke 2-tone design, there are a number of attractive interior design options available for the new MINI Clubman.

The range includes a MINI Yours sports steering wheel and the seat upholstery variant MINI Yours Leather Lounge Carbon Black. The seats acquire an extravagant touch by means of a Union Jack motif on the

headrests which is applied with precisely positioned perforations. Particularly exclusive accentuations are also provided by the MINI Yours Interior Styles option: this is available in the three versions Piano Black illuminated, Frozen Blue illuminated and Fibre Alloy illuminated. The features included here are illuminated door bezels along with the all- round cockpit bezel, the cockpit trim and the centre console trim elements, which are designed to harmonise in matching colours. All MINI Yours options are also available individually. The MINI Yours package likewise on offer additionally includes MINI Yours floor mats with black piping and aluminium-coloured seam pattern as well as a MINI Yours design label on the side windows.

Further customisation options for the interior are the seat upholstery variants which have been newly added to the programme of optional equipment items. The Leather Chester variant is now also available for the new MINI Clubman in the colours Malt Brown, Indigo Blue and Satellite Grey.

Drive: six engines, all-wheel drive system ALL4 as an option.

The engine portfolio for the new MINI Clubman includes two 3-cylinder and one 4-cylinder petrol engines along with one 3-cylinder and two 4- cylinder diesel engines, each of which features the latest generation of MINI TwinPower Turbo Technology. At a later stage the model programme will be extended to include the new

MINI John Cooper Works Clubman. The top athlete of the series is fitted as standard with the all-wheel drive system ALL4.

As an alternative to the front-wheel power transmission that is typical of MINI, the ALL4 system is also optionally available for the two most powerful model variants – the MINI Cooper S and the MINI Cooper SD. With its fast and precise electronic control, this system ensures permanent distribution of power between the front and rear wheels as is appropriate to the situation.

Instead of the standard 6-speed manual transmission, a 7-speed Steptronic transmission with double clutch is optionally available for the MINI One Clubman, the MINI Cooper Clubman, the

MINI Cooper S Clubman and the MINI One D Clubman. A 7-speed Steptronic sports transmission is also optionally available for the MINI Cooper S Clubman: this is characterised by especially fast shift times. The MINI Cooper D Clubman can be optionally fitted with an 8- speed Steptronic transmission, which comes as a standard feature of the MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4, the MINI Cooper SD Clubman and the MINI Cooper SD Clubman ALL4 and can be optionally replaced in each of these models with an 8-speed Steptronic sports transmission.

At its market launch, the new MINI Clubman will be available in eight model variants:

MINI One Clubman*: 75 kW/102 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in 11.3 seconds

(11.6 seconds), maximum speed 185 km/h (185 km/h), fuel consumption combined: 5.6 – 5.5 litres/100 km (5.5 – 5.5 litres/100 km), CO2 emissions combined: 128 – 125 g/km (125 – 124 g/km).

MINI Cooper Clubman*: 100 kW/136 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in 9.2 seconds (9.2 seconds), top speed: 205 km/h (205 km/h), fuel consumption combined: 5.7 – 5.6 litres/100 km (5.4 – 5.3 litres/100 km), CO2 emissions combined: 129 – 127 g/km (122 – 120 g/km).

MINI Cooper S Clubman*: 141 kW/192 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds (7.2 seconds), top speed: 228 km/h (228 km/h), fuel consumption combined: 6.5 – 6.4 litres/100 km (5.6 – 5.5 litres/100 km), CO2 emissions combined: 147 – 145 g/km (127 – 125 g/km).

MINI Cooper S Clubman ALL4*: 141 kW/192 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in 6.9 seconds, top speed: 225 km/h, fuel consumption combined: 6.2 – 6.1 litres/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 141 – 139 g/km.

MINI One D Clubman*: 85 kW/116 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in 10.8 seconds (10.8 seconds), top speed: 192 km/h (192 km/h), fuel consumption combined: 4.2 – 4.1 litres/100 km (4.1 – 4.0 litres/100 km), CO2 emissions combined: 110 – 107 g/km (107 – 105 g/km).

MINI Cooper D Clubman*: 110 kW/150 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds (8.6 seconds), top speed: 212 km/h (212 km/h), fuel consumption combined: 4.4 – 4.3 litres/100 km (4.3 – 4.2 litres/100 km), CO2 emissions combined: 114 – 113 g/km (113 – 111 g/km).

MINI Cooper SD Clubman*: 140 kW/190 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in

7.6 seconds, top speed: 225 km/h, fuel consumption combined: 4.4 – 4.3 litres/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 114 – 113 g/km.

MINI Cooper SD Clubman ALL4*: 140 kW/190 hp, 0 – 100 km/h in 7.4 seconds, top speed: 222 km/h, fuel consumption combined: 4.7 – 4.6 litres/100 km, CO2 emissions combined: 122 – 121 g/km.

Wide-ranging selection of audio and navigation systems.

The standard range of equipment of the new MINI Clubman includes an audio system with six speakers and a USB socket. This enables the use of audio streaming via a Bluetooth connection. There is also a hands-free telephone facility with USB interface. The standard operating system includes a 6.5-inch colour screen in the central instrument and the MINI Controller on the centre console. The Connected Media option comprises the Radio MINI Visual Boost and a 6.5-inch colour screen with touchscreen function and a newly design graphic display. It is also possible to use numerous online-based MINI Connected services.

The optional equipment item Connected Navigation makes a range of additional infotainment functions available in the new MINI Clubman, as well as providing a convenient route guidance system. The MINI navigation system offers a map display with various perspectives on the 6.5-inch colour screen. Meanwhile the key components of the optional equipment feature Connected Navigation Plus are an 8.8-inch colour screen – which also enables split-screen display – and the MINI Touch Controller. This option also comprises wireless charging for compatible mobile phones and a second USB socket.

The new MINI Clubman: smarter than ever and “always online“.

The new MINI Clubman is equipped with a SIM card which is permanently fitted in the car and meets the 4G mobile phone standard. This means that Intelligent Emergency Call with automatic detection of vehicle location and accident severity is available, as well as MINI TeleServices. In conjunction with the options Connected Navigation and Connected Navigation Plus, it is possible to use the Real Time Traffic Information service with traffic situation data in real time, the personal Concierge Service, the internet platform MINI Online and Apple CarPlay preparation. The mobile phone connection also means that the vehicle’s navigation map are updated automatically.

In addition, the current update of the MINI Connected App offers an exceptionally wide range of digital services that allow mobility planning to be integrated seamlessly in day-to-day digital routine. This includes the possibility of sending navigation destinations from smartphone to vehicle and receiving information regarding the ideal departure time, as well as Remote Services. The latter function allows the driver not just to display vehicle location, fuel level and other vehicle status details on their digital end device, but also activate the headlight flasher, horn, ventilation and door lock/unlock function.

Individual style for retrofitting: MINI Original Accessories.

Attractive new features are also available as part of the extensive range of MINI Original Accessories. These high-quality retrofit options enable functionality, convenience, riding fun and individual style to be adapted even more precisely to personal preferences in the new MINI Clubman. The latest additions to the programme include side scuttles, exterior mirror caps and the Night Jack roof design, which features the graphic of the British flag in a striking black and grey finish. Furthermore, selected design features in brilliant Piano Black give the new MINI Clubman a discreet, sporty look. This jet black finish is offered for the “Clubman” and “Cooper S” inscriptions as well as for the MINI logo on the bonnet and at the rear.