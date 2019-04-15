Do you remember last year’s Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport Concept which debuted at the 2018 New York Auto Show? It is now making the transition to a production model – meet the all-new Teramont X, making its world premiere at the 2019 Auto Shanghai.

While the new SUV is significantly toned down compared to the study, it’s still a good-looking vehicle with clean proportions and an athletic overall appearance. The German automaker gives the vehicle short overhangs at the back and up front, and a sloped roofline with a stylish spoiler at the end. Gone from the concept is the massive radiator grille with two LED strips which are now replaced by chrome strips surrounding the VW logo.

5 Photos

Other notable design elements are the pronounced lower grille in the front bumper, the integrated twin-exhaust system at the back, and the 21-inch polished alloy wheels with ten spokes. Volkswagen doesn’t provide a look at the cabin, but says there’s room for five passengers sitting in five comfortable chairs. The dashboard layout includes a 10.25-inch all-digital instrument cluster and a 9.2-inch display for the infotainment system.

No exact details about the powertrain options are available at the moment, but the V6 and 4Motion badges on the exterior of the Teramont X tell big portions of the story. The first refers to the 3.6-liter V6 engine under the hood good for 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) and 266 pound-feet (360 Newton-meters) of torque, while 4Motion – obviously – confirms power is routed to all four wheels.

The manufacturer says it will begin accepting orders for the new coupe-SUV in China in May this year. More details about whether the model will be launched outside the People’s Republic are expected in the coming weeks so stay tuned.

Source: Volkswagen