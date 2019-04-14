Chris Harris, on its latest episode of Top Gear's Chris Harris Drives, took the McLaren 720S with Track Pack on a spin at the Portimão Circuit in Portugal. Of course, just like everyone else we've seen who has driven the McLaren supercar, he loved it. He even likened it to be his "comfort food of supercars" because it is the "most complete supercar on sale, possibly ever built."

Such strong words from the Top Gear presenter, which would make you think what could possibly go wrong with the 720S and its new Track Pack? Well, just like any other car, nothing's perfect. And for the Harris, it's the additional £28,360 ($37,000 at the current exchange rates) premium for the 720S Track Pack.

12 Photos

According to Harris, the cost for the Track Pack is "a bit silly considering that the changes aren't that huge," even pointing out that most of the alterations are purely cosmetic. He even added that the dynamic improvement, which includes the weight loss, of the Track Pack isn't that impressive.

To recall, the 720S Track Pack is based on the Performance trim, which should give you hood and rear fender air intakes in carbon fiber, as well as the side mirror caps. It also gets an upgraded sports exhaust system, ultra-light 10-spoke wheels, and the carbon fiber active rear spoiler with a glossy finish courtesy of MSO. Inside, carbon fiber racing seats and titanium roll bars are added, as well as MSO carbon fiber gearshift paddles.

All of these niceties shave off 24 kilograms (53 pounds) of weight from the car.

But then again, no matter how much he loved it, Harris said that the upgrades aren't worth the money. His advice in the end? Buy a nearly-new standard McLaren 720S. You can watch the full review at the top of this page to see his verdict.

Do you agree with Harris on this one? Let us know in the comments section below.

Source: Top Gear via Youtube