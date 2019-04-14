Here's some good news for station wagon lovers. The red hot Audi RS6 Avant is rumored to be bound for a U.S. comeback. We've seen it on a spy video and on spy photos, but there's a huge possibility that we'll see and drive it here in the U.S. – and we couldn't be more excited about its return.

The confirmation of the speculation comes from Audi Sport R&D boss Oliver Hoffmann who spoke with Car And Driver about the plans of the former Quattro division for the U.S. market. As it turns out, Audi Sport has a lot in store, including the RS Q8, RS7 Sportback, and the C8 RS6 Avant.

For the uninitiated, Audi has pulled out the RS6 Avant from its showrooms for the longest time, with the last generation of the station wagon was the C5 generation and its 450-horsepower 4.2-Liter turbo V8.

Unfortunately, the U.S. market has missed two sizzling generations of the RS6 Avant. The twin-turbo 5.0L V10-powered C6 RS6 Avant with 580 hp, and the 605-hp 4.0L V8 of the C7 RS6 Avant. When it comes to hot station wagons, Audi has truly mastered the segment, and finally (hopefully), the U.S. market gets the share of the fun.

Although, based on the interview with Car And Drive, Hoffman isn't confirming the return of the RS6 Avant completely.

"The U.S. market is increasingly interested in real station wagons like the RS6 Avant. Therefore, it is entirely possible that we will bring it back to North America," Hoffmann said.

Entirely possible – those were the main keywords. They're not a confirmation but our hopes are already high at this point.

Source: Car And Driver