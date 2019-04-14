This month alone, the McLaren 720S has faced several worthy adversaries in drag races against two Lamborghinis – one supercharged Huracan and the other is a stock Aventador SVJ. On both races, the 720S won fairly.

This time, however, the 720S is facing another Italian: a Ferrari 488 Spider. Those who are adept in supercars pretty much know that the challenger is more of an underdog here, with a substantial disadvantage in power output ratings. Can the 488 hold up or does it need the help of the newer F8 Tributo (images below)?

6 Photos

Let's compare the numbers first to see how far off the Ferrari is.

The McLaren 720S, in stock form, is propelled by a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8 engine that can produce 710 horsepower (530 kW) and 568 pound-feet (770 Nm) of torque. A seven-speed dual clutch transmission sends all those power to the rear wheels. The 720S also weighs 3,180 pounds.

The Ferrari 488 Spider, on the other hand, has a slightly smaller engine at 3.9L, also a twin-turbo V8. However, it produces less power at 660 hp and 561 lb-ft torque. It has a seven-speed DCT, as well, that sends power to the rear wheels. The biggest difference is their weight. The 488 Spider tips the scales at 3,362 pounds – a substantial weight difference that can be corrected by putting a healthy passenger into the 720S.

Less power output and more weight, you pretty much know the result of this race. Which makes us wonder, what about the F8 Tributo? The 488 replacement fits the bill squarely, with 720 hp and 568 Nm torque announced during the launch, and a hefty weight loss, it's a perfect match against the 720S. Let's just all hope DragTimes get to race a F8 Tributo owner sooner than later.

Source: DragTimes via Youtube