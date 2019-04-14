Aston Martin has got to work on the first DB4 GT Zagato Continuation models at its heritage division's Newport Pagnell base.

The recreations are part of Aston Martin's DBZ Centenary Collection and draw upon the knowledge and experience of Aston Martin's restoration center experts.

Just 19 DB4 GT Zagato Continuations will be built, using older building techniques, carefully blended with a sympathetic application of modern engineering and performance enhancements.

One of the modern evolutions is a digital body buck which allows Aston Martin engineers to examine minute details of the cars. But the hand-finished body panels will be worked from flat sheets of 1.2-mm thick aluminum over hundreds of hours, just like the originals.

The engine will be a version of the Tadek Marek-designed straight-six cylinder engine that powered the original models, with two spark plugs per cylinder, and a power output of 380 hp. The engine will be mated to a four-speed manual transmission and a limited-slip differential.

The price of the continuation models is £6 million, plus taxes. That's a lot, but it presents a marked discount on the original. If you want one of the 1960s DB4 GT Zagatos, you'll have to fork out over £10 million if one comes up for auction.

"We are bringing all of our hand-craftsmanship and expertise to bear in building these nineteen Continuation cars, sympathetically incorporating the very latest engineering advancements and performance enhancements, but remaining true to the purity and authenticity of the original design," said Paul Spires, President of Aston Martin Works. "After the unprecedented success of the DB4 GT Continuation cars, we are once again bringing to life in the 21st Century the stuff of Aston Martin folklore."

"Paired with the new beauty that is the stunning DBS GT Zagato, the DB4 GT Zagato Continuation cars that are being handcrafted here at Aston Martin Works are a unique and fitting celebration of the brand’s 60-year love affair with this unmatched Italian automotive style icon."

The DB4 GT Zagato was built to take on Ferrari in sports car racing in the 1960s, but it didn't quite have the success of its Italian counterparts. Only 19 were built originally.

Source: Aston Martin