The 100th BAC Mono has been delivered to a car museum in Denmark.

The Liverpool-built, road-going single seater is the first model of the car's seven-year production run to be in British Racing Green visible carbon bodywork.

It has been bought by the Strøjer Samlingen car museum in Assens, Denmark. The museum is a private collection, open by appointment only, which houses over 120 cars, including Danish royal family models, James Bond movie cars and a remarkable line-up of Ferraris, Lamborghinis, Bugattis, Aston Martins, Koenigseggs, Porsches, and McLarens through the ages.

"Over the past decade, there have been a number of occasions where I’ve had to stop and pinch myself – and delivering Mono #100 to Strøjer Samlingen is one of those times! The collection is absolutely phenomenal; these are the cars that I used to have posted up on my bedroom wall as a youngster, and now the Mono is lining up in the middle of all of them," said BAC co-founder Neill Briggs and director of product development. "It’s been a humbling and emotional experience."

"We’ve had an exceptional decade since myself and Ian first registered the business back in March 2009, when our vision was just to create a car that offers the ultimate driving experience," Briggs added. "Not in our wildest dreams did we foresee us reaching 100 cars in such a short space of time and accomplishing what we have around the world – it’s been incredible, to say the least."

The 100th BAC Mono was delivered to the collection 10 years to the day since Ian and Neill Briggs first founded the company. Since its introduction, the Mono has been sold in 38 different countries, with Denmark being the latest to join that list.

"I am very, very happy to have the 100th BAC Mono in my museum – it is an honor to welcome the car and I extend my congratulations to BAC for reaching three figures in style," said Jørgen Strøjer-Hansen, Strøjer Samlingen Museum owner. "All of our cars have interesting stories and the BAC is no different."

"This is a car that me and my family have loved for many years and finally we have the 100th model in our collection," he added. "I have never seen before the level of quality of the carbon and the green and gold colors look perfect. We have a real British jewel here."

