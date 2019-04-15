There’s a new performance pony in Ford’s corral, and unfortunately for turbocharged Mustang fans, it’s not called SVO. It’s not called ST nor does it get an RS badge, even though Ford says the tweaked 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine under the hood has ties to the Focus RS hot hatchback. In fact, this new high-performance EcoBoost Mustang is called . . . the Mustang 2.3L High Performance Package. That sounds terrifically uninspiring, but hey, at least there are cool badges on the fenders.

Preview The New York Auto Show: 2019 New York Auto Show: What To Expect

Fortunately, the mechanical upgrades of this new entry-level performance Mustang appear slightly more exciting. It starts with a 330-horsepower (246-kilowatt) version of the 2.3-liter EcoBoost engine that gets a slightly larger twin-scroll turbo compressor, a fresh engine calibration, and a larger radiator to keep things cool. In the noise department, The High Performance Package also adds active exhaust with quad tips for a bit of aural pleasure.

The changes only add 20 hp over the base Mustang, and peak torque remains the same at 350 pound-feet (475 Newton-meters) of twist. It sounds like a lot of pomp and circumstance for such a small increase, however, Ford says the tweaked engine creates a significantly broader torque curve that’s 40 percent wider compared to the standard EcoBoost engine. As such, the automaker believes 0-60 times should run in the mid-four-second range, which would be roughly a half-second improvement from the entry-level model. A shorter 3:55 rear axle ratio is also part of the package, which certainly contributes to quicker acceleration as well.

19 Photos

Power isn't the only enhancement on this new Mustang. EcoBoost fans often talk about the car’s weight distribution and handling prowess, and Ford helps the cause with suspension and brake upgrades taken from the Mustang GT. A front strut-tower brace tightens the chassis, while 32-millimeter front and 24-millimeter rear sway bars help keep things flat. 13.9-inch front brakes come from the GT, and all the electronics benefit from a new performance calibration for the steering, braking, and stability control systems.

As for appearance, Ford gives the 2.3L High Performance Package an exclusive set of 19-inch wheels and requisite badging on the fenders, striping on the hood, and gray side mirrors. A blacked-out grille with an offset tri-bar Pony badge sits up front, along with a black front splitter and belly pan that compliment brake cooling ramps taken from the Mustang GT Performance Package. Along with the quad exhausts at the rear is the cool black blade spoiler adorning the trunk.

In addition to the new performance upgrade, all new Mustangs for 2020 will get FordPass Connect as standard equipment, and base-model cars gain new 17-inch silver aluminum wheels. There are four new color options as well, including Grabber Lime, Red hot Metallic Tinted Clearcoat, Twister Orange, and Iconic Silver.

Ford doesn’t have pricing available yet for its entry-level performance Mustang. Currently, the base EcoBoost starts at $26,395 and jumps to 31,410 for the EcoBoost Premium, with the V8-powered Mustang GT priced from $35,355. Presumably, the new model will slot between the Premium and GT, though such pricing would take the 330-hp model uncomfortably close to the significantly more powerful 5.0.

The 2020 Mustang 2.3L High Performance Package will arrive at dealerships this fall.

Source: Ford