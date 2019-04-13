We all know that RS is to Porsche as LT is to McLaren, but pitting the 600LT against the 911 GT2 RS is a bit of a mismatch, isn't it?

If you agree to our statement above, then you might want to rethink your viewpoint. Motorsport Magazine's Youtube channel pits these two unlikely rivals in a straight-line race, to see which one is the faster beefed-up model.

But as we've reported in our first drive review of the McLaren 600LT, the weight loss employed on the car is tremendous, which could make up for the differences in power output of the cars. Just how far is the 911 GT2 RS from the 600LT really?

29 Photos

Let's compare the numbers here.

The McLaren 600LT is no pushover, as it produces a healthy 592 horsepower and 441 pound-feet of torque from its twin-turbo 3.8-Liter V8 power plant. Sending these number to the rear wheels is a seven-speed automatic gearbox, enabling the car to go from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in just 2.8 seconds, with a top speed of 208 mph.

The Porsche 911 GT2 RS, on the other hand, has a major power advantage at 690 hp and 553 lb-ft of torque from its3.8L twin-turbo flat-six engine. Sending all that power to the wheels is a seven-speed PDK transmission. Its 0-60 mph rating is at 2.7 seconds, just a hair under the 600 LT, with a top speed of 211 mph.

Indeed, the numbers are quite similar but the diminutive advantage of the Porsche outrun the McLaren in a drag race? Watch the video on top of this page and let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Source: Motorsport Magazine via Youtube