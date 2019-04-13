The sighting of a completely-naked 718 Cayman GT4 isn't a new thing. Porsche has been testing its hardcore Cayman out in the fields without camo wraps (nor a Porsche crescent) and it's an indication that its imminent reveal is just around the corner.

This time, however, the Cayman GT4 has been spotted going flat out in the Nurburgring. Youtube's cvdzijden - Supercar Videos caught the track monster doing scorching laps at the Green Hell, complete with the upcoming car's exhaust sounds.

Here's what we know about the 718 Cayman GT4 so far. Based on its more hardcore counterpart, the 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport, the road-legal machine is expected to have a naturally-aspirated flat-six 3.8-liter engine that produces a healthy 420 horsepower. It would also be 110 pounds (50 kilograms) lighter than normal Cayman models to be able to attack corners smoothly and more aggressively.

As seen on the spy shots and the spy video above, the 718 Cayman GT4 would have a more aggressive styling than the GTS, employed by the bigger air intakes and the huge rear wing that's hard to miss. The rear end will also have revamped diffuser, integrated with dual exhaust tips.

Moreover, the 718 Cayman GT4 is believed to be exclusively available with a six-speed manual transmission, which is great news for stick-shift lovers out there. For those who are up to a more convenient driving, an optional dual-clutch gearbox is rumored to arrive towards the end of 2020.

Speaking of release dates, recent reports say that the 718 Cayman GT4 will be launched in June at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. However, knowing Porsche, an online release is highly possible and you can bet we'll be on top of that as well.

Source: cvdzijden - Supercar Videos via Youtube