The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration sees automatic emergency braking as the "next wave of potentially significant advances in vehicle safety." However, the same institution is compelled to probe the very thing that it raises up to this pedestal, particularly the AEB in select Nissan Rogue units in North America.

According to a report by Reuters, the NHTSA is now investigating a total of 675,000 Nissan Rogues with 2017 to 2018 model years. The move is in response to a defect petition review, submitted last month by the Center of Auto Safety.

Based on the petition, AEB in certain Nissan Rogue units have been activating erroneously without any apparent obstacle on the road. In effect, this puts the occupants of the car in danger, especially if the vehicle is running at speeds. The petition cites at least 87 consumer complaints of unintended braking among Nissan Rogues. The complaints also indicate that the unintended braking is sudden and with force, which, along with the car's occupants, puts other road users in imminent danger just to avoid a collision.

“When automatic emergency braking works it is an important technological achievement in vehicle safety,” said Jason Levine, executive director of the Center for Auto Safety. “However, when it performs erratically and suddenly stops the car for no reason, it endangers both the car’s occupants and any following cars that may crash into the unexpectedly stopped vehicle."

In response to this, Nissan said that it had already probed the issue and spoke to NHTSA and Transport Canada for a resolution. The company had notified all affected Rogue owners in the U.S. and Canada of a software update.

"As always, Nissan will continue to work collaboratively with NHTSA and Transport Canada on all matters of product safety," Nissan said in a statement.

Fortunately, there are no reports of injuries or deaths associated with the petition.

Source: Reuters via Autoblog