A new spy video indicates the BMW 840i is on the way. It would likely occupy a spot as the entry-level model in the coupe's range.

The exterior of the 840i looks largely identical to the existing M850i, except for the badge on the back. The lack of an xDrive emblem hints that this might be a rear-drive variant of the 8 Series.

The 840i moniker suggests two possible engines for this vehicle. The 540i packs a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline six making 335 horsepower (250 kilowatts) and 332 pound-feet (450 Newton-meters). Alternatively, the M340i has a version of this mill with 382 hp (285 kW) and 369 pound-feet (500 Nm). The latter option seems like the better choice since the higher output is a better match to the 8-Series' sporty demeanor.

In the United States, the 8 Series is currently only available as the M850i xDrive with a 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 making 523 horsepower (390 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters). Europeans have the option of the 840d xDrive with a 3.0-liter twin-turbo offering 315 hp (235 kW) and 502 pound-feet (680 Newton-meters) of torque.

If BMW decides to offer the 840i in the United States, then it likely cost less than the M850i's base price of $112,895, including destination. It seems possible the new base model could even have a starting cost below the six-figure mark.

Since this is our first time seeing it, there's no info yet about when the 840i could debut. Development should be relatively easy, though, because the 8 Series chassis is complete and the 3.0-liter inline six is already available. The engineers just need to make the pieces work well together and tweak the electronic aids appropriately.

Source: cvdzijden - Supercar Videos via YouTube