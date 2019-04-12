The final seventh-generation Corvette, a black Z06, will go up for auction at the Barrett-Jackson Northeast Sale in Connecticut on June 28, and all of the proceeds will benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation. The charity builds mortgage-free homes for catastrophically injured service members and helps pay off mortgages for families of first responders who die in the line of duty.

"The sale of this iconic Corvette will help the foundation continue its good work, and pave the way for the Next Generation Corvette that we will introduce on July 18," General Motors CEO Mary Barra said when announcing the charity auction. The news came at the same time as officially admitting the C8 mid-engined Corvette is on the way.

Earlier rumors suggested the C7 Corvette could have remained in production until as late as August 2019. Motor1.com reached out to Chevy for clarification. "Thanks for reaching out," company spokesperson Kevin M. Kelly said. "We’re not providing details on production timing at this point." Auctioning the last one in June suggests that C7 assembly is ending sooner, though.

What do you think the last C7 'Vette is worth? Let us know in the comments.

The images above are the first official look at the mid-engined Corvette. The uncamouflaged reveal comes on July 18, but we don't yet know when production begins. Rumors put the timing sometime between September and December 2019. The coupe should arrive in showrooms several weeks after the start of assembly.

At launch, expect the mid-engined Corvette to use a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 making about 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts) and running through an eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox to the rear wheels. Later rumors suggest more powerful twin-turbo V8 variants should join the range and maybe even a hybrid.

Source: Chevrolet