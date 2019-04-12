Fiat is kicking off the new convertible season with a hot new special edition for the 2019 124 Spider. It is called the Spider Urbana Edition and will be displayed at the New York Auto Show next week.

Based on the Classica trim level, the new limited edition cabrio comes as standard with 17-inch Black Diamond wheels wrapped in, as Fiat says, performance tires. The exterior is enhanced with dual bright exhaust tips, exterior accents in Piano Back, and a Gloss Black finish on the front pillar bar bezel, seat-back pillar, and mirror caps.

4 Photos

Step inside the cabin and you’ll find more minor upgrades such as matte gray accents and Urbana leather seats, as well as a wrapped instrument cluster hood and instrument panel. Fiat says the accents on the Spider Urbana Edition create a sporty appearance, both inside and out.

“With the most powerful four-cylinder turbo engine in its class, our Italian-designed Fiat 124 Spider offers an authentic top-down roadster experience with fun-to-drive dynamics,” Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands at FCA - North America, comments. “The new Urbana Edition offers a head-turning, custom appearance for the Fiat 124 Spider.”

That’s literally everything the Italian manufacturer has to say about the new special edition convertible, also adding that the package is available for $995 over the price of the 2019 124 Spider Classica models, which start at $25,190 MSRP (excluding destination fees). Customers interested in the model can place an order at Fiat showrooms across the country.

For the 2019 model year, aside from the Urbana Edition model, the 124 Spider is also getting three new options. There’s now a louder exhaust system, a new Veleno Appearance package, and new custom center stripes. As standard, the retro-chic roadster now comes with a reversing camera. Power continues to be provided from a 1.4-liter turbocharged inline-four engine with 164 horsepower (119 kilowatts).

Source: Fiat