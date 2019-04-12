We already know the Volkswagen Atlas serves as a quality basis for cool adventure vehicles – just remember the Atlas Tanoak truck concept and the tuning project by specialists at APR. Now, the German brand is introducing a series of accessories for the seven-seat SUV in order to “complement the robust adaptability” of the model.

Debuting as a concept at the New York Auto Show next week, the Atlas Basecamp Concept has been developed with the trail seekers in mind to showcase “a few of the many ways that the capable Volkswagen Atlas can be enhanced” for adventure-minded souls. The study is based on an Atlas SEL Premium and is painted in matte gray with orange accents.

The SUV rides on fifteen52 Traverse MX Concept wheels wrapped in 265/70 R17 all-terrain tires on all four corners. The custom body kit is designed by Air Design and there’s also an H&R lift kit with coil over springs raising the height by about 1.5 inches. Other additional features include off-road LED light bars, a roof rack system with bike holders, and protective interior accessories from Volkswagen.

“The Basecamp Concept brings a go-anywhere attitude to the brand that is already synonymous with road-trip culture,” comments Alex Earle, Exterior Design Manager at the VW and the main designer behind the project. “Whether you are taking on a series of challenging single-tracks with your favorite mountain bike or enjoying a relaxing evening under the night sky, the versatility of the Basecamp Concept provides ideal mobile solutions for just about any adventure.”

Motorization comes from a 3.6-liter VR6 engine with 276 horsepower (206 kilowatts) paired with an eight-speed automatic gearbox and Volkswagen’s 4Motion all-wheel-drive system. To make things even more interesting, the concept is shown with a HIVE EX compact expedition trailer with matching wheels and tires. The mini camper features a queen-size bed, a small kitchen, and tanks for water and propane.

