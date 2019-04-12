Even though sales decreased last year by 7.3 percent, the Octavia was still by far Skoda’s best-selling car in 2018. A whopping 388,200 examples were delivered all over the world, or more than double the other two cars that finished on the podium (#2 Rapid with 191,500 and #3 Fabia with 190,900). The Mladá Boleslav company has said numerous times the Octavia is the brand’s most important model, so we have high hopes from the next generation.

Confirmed to debut later this year, the Octavia IV (fifth if you’re counting the original 1951-1971 model), will celebrate the model’s 60th anniversary and is expected to debut as a hatchback. Our render envisions the Czech best seller in the more practical wagon body style, which in many parts of the world is actually more popular than the sedan-looking hatchback.

5 Photos

As you’d expect, the speculative render takes after the Rapid-replacing Scala compact hatchback, but extrapolated to match the bigger footprint of the Octavia. Speaking of size, Skoda’s core model is technically a compact car, but in reality, it’s nearly as long as some midsize models. That’s what gives the model a best-in-class cabin when it comes to the available room for passengers and the cavernous trunk, at 590 liters (20.83 cubic feet) for the hatch and 610 liters (21.54 cubic feet) for the wagon.

If history has thought us anything, it’s that the new Octavia will be even bigger than the outgoing car. We’re sure Skoda (or should we say Volkswagen?) has found a way to further improve packaging of the MQB platform to create more room inside the cabin, especially since the Scala – positioned right below in the lineup – is larger than the Rapid it replaces.

From the very little info shared by Skoda about the new Octavia, the standard model will carry on as a hatchback with the silhouette of a sedan. It’s been previously described as a “state of the art” car, and spy shots (attached below) have shown it will get rid of the controversial split headlights introduced in late 2016 with the facelifted third-gen model.

We’ll learn more about the Octavia in the months to come as we’re pretty sure sister models Audi A3, SEAT Leon, and VW Golf are going be unveiled before the Skoda.