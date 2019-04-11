Hide press release Show press release

All-American Performance: Dodge Salutes U.S. Armed Forces With Stars & Stripes Edition on Challenger and Charger

New Stars & Stripes Edition, designed to celebrate the men and women who serve our country, adds military-inspired touches to select Challenger and Charger models

Dodge has the highest percentage of active military buyers in the industry, with Challenger and Charger having the highest percentage of active military buyers in their respective segments, according to an industry study by mTAB of New Vehicle Customer Studies

The Stars & Stripes Edition will be available for dealers to order starting in May, with a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,995; vehicles are scheduled to arrive in dealerships this summer

FCA US LLC offers a $500 cash allowance to eligible consumers through its “Honoring Those Who Serve” program

Another factory-custom look, available for the first time on Charger SRT Hellcat, is the Painted Satin Black Appearance Package – a hand-painted Satin Black hood, roof, decklid and spoiler – now available with a U.S. MSRP of $3,495

The Brass Monkey Appearance Package, previously only available on SRT variants, is now available on additional Challenger and Charger models with a U.S. MSRP of $795

April 11, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - Dodge, America’s performance brand, is celebrating the men and women of the U.S. armed forces by introducing the Stars & Stripes Edition on select Challenger and Charger models. The all-new package will be on display at the 2019 New York International Auto Show.



The Dodge brand has the highest percentage of active military buyers among all major brands in the U.S. automotive industry, with the Challenger and Charger having the highest percentage of active military buyers in their respective segments, according to mTAB, "New Vehicle Customer Studies: October 2016-September 2018."



“Dodge is known for delivering custom looks straight from the factory. We also have a strong following of buyers who are in the military, as well as many buyers who are patriotic,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands - Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA - North America and Head of Parts & Service (Mopar), FCA - North America. “The Stars & Stripes Edition is an opportunity to deliver a custom look with unique elements that speak to those performance enthusiasts who want to extend their passion for their country to the Charger and Challenger.”



On display for the first time next week in New York, the Stars & Stripes Edition is available on Challenger and Charger models and features a unique Satin Black and Silver accent center stripe, Satin Black American Flag fender decals, 20 x 9-inch Mid-gloss Black wheels and Black badging. Bronze four-piston Brembo brake calipers come standard on Challenger R/T Scat Pack and Charger Scat Pack models, and are packaged with the Performance Handing Group on GT and R/T models.



Inside, Stars & Stripes Edition models feature Gloss Black interior accents, unique Black-on-Black cloth seats with an embroidered Bronze star, Dark Brushed II interior bezels, unique Antique Bronze instrument panel badge and Bronze accent stitching throughout.



The Stars & Stripes Edition is available on the following models with a U.S. Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of $1,995:

Challenger R/T Scat Pack and Charger Scat Pack: Offering the most muscle for the dollar with a starting price of less than $40,000, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack and Charger Scat Pack are powered by the naturally aspirated 392 HEMI® V-8, delivering 485 horsepower and 475 lb.-ft. of torque. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack comes standard with the Tremec six-speed manual transmission, while the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission is available on Challenger R/T Scat Pack and comes standard on Charger Scat Pack



Challenger and Charger R/T models are powered by the iconic 5.7-liter HEMI V-8. The Challenger R/T is rated at 375 horsepower and 410 lb.-ft. of torque when mated to the standard Tremec six-speed manual transmission. When paired with the available TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Challenger R/T delivers 372 horsepower with 400 lb.-ft. of torque. The Charger R/T comes standard with the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission and is rated at 370 horsepower and 395 lb.-ft. of torque Challenger and Charger GT RWD: New Challenger and Charger GT RWD performance models are powered by the award-winning Pentastar V-6 engine. Both mated to the TorqueFlite eight-speed automatic transmission, the Charger GT RWD is rated at 300 horsepower and 264 lb.-ft. of torque and the Challenger is rated at 305 horsepower and 268 lb.-ft. of torque

Military Discounts

The "Honoring Those Who Serve" program through FCA US LLC provides a special offer to active military, active military reserve, retired military, retired military reserve or honorably discharged veterans within 12 months of discharged date. Eligible customers may receive up to $500 in Military bonus cash. The offer applies to purchases and leases on select 2018 and 2019 vehicles.



Painted Satin Black Appearance Package on Charger SRT Hellcat

Dodge//SRT continues to answer enthusiast demand by offering even more customization straight from the factory. A Painted Satin Black Appearance Package is now available on the Charger SRT Hellcat for the first time, giving the quickest, fastest and most-powerful sedan in the world an even more aggressive look.



Introduced in 2018, the Painted Satin Black Appearance Package first appeared on the limited-production Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and is currently available on all 2019 Challenger SRT Hellcat models.



The Satin Black hood, roof, decklid and spoiler are all hand-painted surfaces, giving performance enthusiasts a custom look, straight from the factory. The Satin Black hood is a nod back to racing heritage as racecar drivers would paint their hoods black to help reduce glare. Dodge//SRT builds on that unique appearance with the addition of the roof, decklid and spoiler to look even more sinister.



The Painted Satin Black Appearance Package is currently available for dealer orders with a U.S. MSRP of $3,495.



Brass Monkey Appearance Package Offered on More Charger and Challenger Models

In continuing to deliver custom looks that Dodge customers love, the Brass Monkey Appearance Package, previously only available on SRT variants, is now available on additional Challenger and Charger models. The package features 20 x 8-inch Brass Monkey wheels on Challenger and Charger GT RWD and R/T models and 20 x 9.5-inch Brass Monkey wheels on Challenger R/T Scat Pack and Charger Scat Pack models. On the exterior, the package features a Satin Black spoiler and decklid badging, while Challenger models also feature Satin Black fuel-filler door with heritage “FUEL” lettering, Black grille and fender badging. The interior features blacked-out trim accent pieces.



The Brass Monkey Appearance Package opens for dealer orders in May with a U.S. MSRP of $795.



