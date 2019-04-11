The sun is shining, the birds are chirping, and test mules are once again lapping the Nürburgring Nordschleife in anger. This video catches a camouflaged Audi RS6 Avant at the Green Hell while it slices through other vehicles there, including the next-gen Land Rover Defender 110.

If this speedy wagon looks similar to frequent Motor1.com readers, it's because an RS6 Avant with the same license plate appears in earlier spy shots. Check it out the pictures below.

37 Photos

Audi's engineers aren't stripping off any camouflage from this test mule yet. it continues to wear an aggressive front end with big intakes for getting as much air to the engine as possible. The wheels in the new video are different by switching to aluminum parts instead of the previous black ones. The gargantuan oval exhaust pipes are still at the back.

We don't know anything official about the RS6's powertrain yet, but there are a whole lot of rumors. The wagon would allegedly be available in two tunes. The base version would have 605 horsepower (451 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters). A more powerful, hybrid trim could offer 650-hp (484-kW).

The new RS6 Avant might debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, and sales in Europe could start before the end of the year. Usually, we'd say the wagon has no chance of coming to the United States, but a recent tweet from Audi indicates the company knows that there's at least a little demand for these long-roof models in America. The odds seem low, but we can't completely write off the chances of the new RS6 arriving in the U.S.

Source: cvdzijden - Supercar Videos via YouTube