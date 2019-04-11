American hot rods aren't going away anytime soon, and this video shows off the new and old school at the drag strip. In one lane, there's a modern Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat in beautiful blue, and it lines up against what looks to be a 1954 Chevrolet with some serious modifications.

The Charger Hellcat sedan doesn't seem to get as much attention as the two-door Challenger with the same engine. What the four-door lacks in retro-tinged styling, it makes up with more utility by making the back seat a whole lot easier to access. The 6.2-liter supercharged V8 pumps out the same 707 horsepower (527 kilowatts) and 650 pound-feet (881 Newton-meters) of torque in both applications.

Would you rather own the Dodge or the Chevy? Let us know in the comments, below.

Unfortunately, we don't have any details about the powertrain work on the 1954 Chevy. The top engine originally would have been a 3.9-liter (235 cubic inches) inline six making 115 horsepower (86 kilowatts). The famous Small Block Chevy V8 didn't arrive until the 1955 model year.

We're 99.9 percent sure an inline six is no longer under the hood of this one. Judging by the sounds, a V8 now sends the muscle to the rear wheels.

The Chevy is quite handsome with shiny chrome. Looking through the window, the front and rear bench seats are still visible. A roll cage doesn't appear to be present. We don't even see a racing harness – just a shoulder belt. This looks like a classic hot rod that you could take to the drag strip on Saturday and then go cruising the backroad with your partner on Sunday.

We won't spoil the ending, but if we're writing about the race, you can expect that the Dodge doesn't blow away the Chevy. When they cross the line, there are just two-tenths of a second between them. Watch the video to see the winner.

Source: Wheels via YouTube