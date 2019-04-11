It will be joined by an MDX PMC Edition prototype in New York.
Acura has a pleasant surprise for its fans. Debuting at the New York Auto Show next week will be a special edition TLX PMC Edition in production guise. It will be joined on stage by an MDX PMC Edition which is still a prototype and will reach production soon.
The Japanese manufacturer says the PMC Edition is inspired by the “the unique capabilities” of its Ohio-based bespoke Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC). The biggest highlight of the limited-edition sports sedan is that it will be produced by the same technicians that hand-assemble the NSX supercar. Acura promises to begin deliveries of the series this summer with prices starting at “around” $50,000.
“We designed the PMC not only to build NSX, but to give Acura the flexibility to explore handcrafted production of limited edition models,” Jon Ikeda, Acura Brand Officer, comments. “The TLX and MDX PMC Edition are the first to take advantage of this unique capability, and we intend to explore additional options.”
Taking the flagship position at the TLX lineup, the TLX PMC Edition will be easily distinguishable by its Valencia Red Pearl paint with nano-pigment technology – “the highest quality, most vibrant paint ever offered by Acura.” The automaker says the complete painting and inspection of each car takes five days.
The entire process of building the PMC Edition starts with the delivery of the body from the main TLX production facility, Marysville Auto Plant, which is then painted. Technicians then assemble the car by hand starting with the chassis, powertrain, wiring harnesses and electronics, and then moving to the interior which features an individually numbered serial plaque on the center console.
As far as the equipment is concerned, the TLX PMC Edition is a combination between the TLX Advance Package and the A-Spec sporty line. As standard, the sedan rides on 19-inch wheels and has Milano leather seats with Alcantara inserts inside the cabin. A perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual four-inch black chrome exhaust finishers, gloss black roof panel and door handles, and premium floor mats complete the package.
With a limited production run, the 2020 TLX PMC Edition is distinguished by its deeply lustrous and grade-exclusive Valencia Red Pearl paint with nano-pigment technology, applied in the bespoke factory’s advanced paint facility.
The 2020 TLX PMC Edition will sit atop the TLX lineup, featuring Acura’s high-performance direct-injected i-VTEC® V6 powertrain and torque-vectoring Acura Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) along with the full complement of premium features shared with the TLX Advance Package. In addition, the TLX PMC Edition will incorporate the bold exterior and interior design elements of Acura’s A-Spec line, plus multiple PMC Edition-exclusive design elements, inside and out.
Extreme Color: Supercar Caliber Paint
Each TLX PMC Edition is finished in Valencia Red Pearl, the highest quality, most vibrant paint ever offered by Acura and previously reserved for only the NSX supercar. This advanced paint features nano pigment technology that produces exceptionally high color saturation (chroma) and deep levels of contrast. Engineered using mica, metal flake and super-high transparency nano pigments, the paint is applied using PMC’s advanced robotic paint system in multiple base coats to enhance color intensity. This is followed by two clear coats to increase the paint’s luster. Each PMC Edition undergoes the same meticulous hand inspection process given to the NSX. The total time in paint, including curing, is five days.
Handcrafted Build Process
The TLX PMC Edition assembly process begins with the delivery of the body-in-white from the main TLX production facility (Marysville Auto Plant). Once the paint process is finished, the skilled Performance Manufacturing Center master technicians will begin the hand assembly of the PMC Edition, starting with the installation of all drivetrain and chassis components, wiring harnesses and electronics. Next, the PMC Edition 19-inch wheels and tires, and exterior trim are added. Finally, the PMC Edition is fitted with its unique interior including an individually numbered serial plaque on the center console.
When the hand-assembly process is complete, each TLX PMC Edition will undergo the same quality control process as NSX, including dyno check, final paint inspection, rough-road simulation and water leak test. Finally, these PMC Editions will be wrapped in a specially designed car cover before being transported to a dealer via an enclosed car carrier.
Exclusive PMC Edition Features
The TLX PMC Edition combines the line-topping premium features of the TLX Advance Package with the sporty character of A-Spec line – a unique build in Acura’s U.S. line-up. PMC Edition-exclusive exterior design elements include Valencia Red Pearl paint, a body-colored grille surround, gloss black painted roof and door handles; gloss black 19-inch wheels and lug nuts; body-colored side mirror housings, and dark chrome 4-inch dual exhaust finishers.
Inside, the TLX PMC Edition is distinguished by black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching for the seats, door panels, and center armrest. An A-Spec steering wheel includes perforated black leather, red stitching and metal-finished paddle shifters. The individually numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the 2020 TLX PMC Edition as handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center.
