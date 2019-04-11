Acura has a pleasant surprise for its fans. Debuting at the New York Auto Show next week will be a special edition TLX PMC Edition in production guise. It will be joined on stage by an MDX PMC Edition which is still a prototype and will reach production soon.

The Japanese manufacturer says the PMC Edition is inspired by the “the unique capabilities” of its Ohio-based bespoke Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC). The biggest highlight of the limited-edition sports sedan is that it will be produced by the same technicians that hand-assemble the NSX supercar. Acura promises to begin deliveries of the series this summer with prices starting at “around” $50,000.

“We designed the PMC not only to build NSX, but to give Acura the flexibility to explore handcrafted production of limited edition models,” Jon Ikeda, Acura Brand Officer, comments. “The TLX and MDX PMC Edition are the first to take advantage of this unique capability, and we intend to explore additional options.”

Taking the flagship position at the TLX lineup, the TLX PMC Edition will be easily distinguishable by its Valencia Red Pearl paint with nano-pigment technology – “the highest quality, most vibrant paint ever offered by Acura.” The automaker says the complete painting and inspection of each car takes five days.

The entire process of building the PMC Edition starts with the delivery of the body from the main TLX production facility, Marysville Auto Plant, which is then painted. Technicians then assemble the car by hand starting with the chassis, powertrain, wiring harnesses and electronics, and then moving to the interior which features an individually numbered serial plaque on the center console.

As far as the equipment is concerned, the TLX PMC Edition is a combination between the TLX Advance Package and the A-Spec sporty line. As standard, the sedan rides on 19-inch wheels and has Milano leather seats with Alcantara inserts inside the cabin. A perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel, dual four-inch black chrome exhaust finishers, gloss black roof panel and door handles, and premium floor mats complete the package.

Source: Acura