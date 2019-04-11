When GMC unveiled its new half-ton Sierra pickup truck a year ago, the automaker spoke at great length about its new carbon fiber pickup bed that would be available as an option. It’s taken a bit of time, but that option is headed to GMC dealerships this summer as the CarbonPro Edition. It will be offered in limited quantities for Sierra Denali 1500 and AT4 1500 models.

"CarbonPro is made of the same raw material found in seven-figure supercars and even aerospace applications," said Duncan Aldred, vice president at Global GMC. "Coupled with offering the world’s first six-function MultiPro tailgate, the 2019 Sierra packs a one-two hauling punch for whatever the situation demands."

As you would expect, the key benefit to the CarbonPro Edition is less weight. GMC says the composite bed cuts 60 pounds from a similarly equipped Sierra wearing a steel bed. Additionally, the automaker says more weight can be saved by eliminating the need for a drop-in or spray-on bed liner, because the carbon fiber bed already offers protection and grip usually afforded by those extras. As such, GMC says the CarbonPro bed offers best-in-class cargo volume, not to mention best-in-class dent, scratch, and corrosion protection.

24 Photos

Some critics have questioned whether the carbon fiber bed can hold up to the rigors of truck life. Though undeniably strong, the material tends to shatter when pushed past its limits whereas steel or aluminum bend before breaking. To address those concerns, GMC says the bed was "rigorously developed" and strength-tested in a variety of oddly specific ways. Cinder blocks were repeatedly dropped into the bed, along with 450-pound steel drums and 1800-pound loads of gravel. GMC doesn’t specify whether those tests resulted in any significant damage, but a snowmobile test involving a studded track reportedly caused only minor scratching on the surface.

The big question that is still unanswered is how much the carbon fiber bed will cost. As GMC’s Aldred pointed out above, carbon fiber is often associated with exotic cars costing six- and seven-figure sums. That answer will come soon enough, as production for the CarbonPro Editon begins in early June.

Source: GMC