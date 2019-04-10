Hide press release Show press release

Dodge "Most Loved” Automotive Brand on Facebook

Dodge brand’s passion for high-octane muscle, attitude and unbridled humor propel brand to most “loved” automotive brand on Facebook in 2018

Dodge’s most “loved” post was a video that featured the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

Dodge beats out nearest automotive competitor Mercedes

April 9, 2019 , Auburn Hills, Mich. - The Dodge brand doesn’t just break records on the track, it also crossed the Facebook finish line in 2018 as the most “loved” automotive brand on Facebook, according to a study by Crisp. Dodge came out on top in 2018 through posts that celebrate the brand’s passion for high-octane muscle and irreverence, coupled with a heavy dose of humor.



“The Dodge//SRT brand’s personality and voice across its social channels are representative of our millions of die-hard fans,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands, Dodge//SRT, Chrysler and FIAT – FCA North America. “Their attitude and passion are exceeded only by their love of Dodge vehicles. To learn that Dodge received the most ‘love’ reactions on Facebook in 2018 validates our team’s dedicated efforts to provide a forum for our fans to not only learn more about our vehicles, but to engage and interact with each other and share their love for the brand.”



The top five Dodge brand most “loved” Facebook posts in 2018:

“Respect the Beast”

“Front End Friday”

“Introducing the Triple Threat”

"Hellephant” powers the 1968 Dodge “Super Charger” Concept”

“Muscle Redefined”

Dodge received 461,187 total “love” reactions on Facebook in 2018, beating its next closest competitor Mercedes, which accrued 382,629, to be the most loved automotive brand on Facebook in 2018. While other brands posted double the total number of posts, Dodge achieved the most “love” through just 408 posts and by bringing muscle cars and nostalgia roaring back to life.



“Dodge demonstrates that they truly understand that the value of social media is engaging with customers and fans in a way that resonates rather than simply marketing at them,” said Emma Monks, Vice President of Crisis Intelligence at Crisp. “Dodge produces a small amount of high quality content on Facebook that informs, entertains and invites fans to celebrate and share their passion for these iconic cars. This is the building block of creating great brand trust and reputation online."



Online crisis monitoring firm Crisp compiled reactions on Facebook to develop its Automotive Social Reactions Index to learn how automotive brands are viewed online. Based on the analysis of 19,846 Facebook posts published by the top 50 automotive brands, the report summarizes feedback from January 2018 to January 2019.



About Dodge//SRT

Dodge//SRT offers a complete lineup of performance vehicles that stand out in their own segments. Dodge is America’s mainstream performance brand and SRT is positioned as the ultimate performance halo of the Dodge brand, together creating a complete and balanced performance brand with one vision and one voice.



For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge, who founded the brand in 1914. Their influence continues today. New for 2019, the Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is possessed by the Demon. Its 797-horsepower supercharged HEMI® high-output engine makes it the most powerful, quickest and fastest muscle car reaching 0-60 miles per hour (mph) in 3.4 seconds and the fastest GT production car with a ¼-mile elapsed time (ET) of 10.8 seconds at 131 mph. It also reaches a new top speed of 203 mph. Joining the Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye is the 2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with its more powerful 717-horsepower engine, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody, which features fender flares from the SRT Hellcat Widebody and adds 3.5 inches of width to Scat Pack’s footprint, as well as and the new Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320. Infused with exclusive drag strip technology from the iconic Dodge Challenger SRT Demon, the Challenger R/T Scat Pack 1320 is a drag-oriented, street-legal muscle car and a blank canvas for the serious grassroots drag racer. The 2019 Dodge Durango SRT, America’s fastest, most powerful and most capable three-row SUV with a best-in-class tow rating of 8,700 lbs. fills out the brands’ performance lineup. These visceral performance models join a 2019 brand lineup that includes the Durango, Grand Caravan, Journey, Charger and Challenger — a showroom that offers performance at every price point.



Follow Dodge, SRT and FCA US news and video on:

Company blog: http://blog.fcanorthamerica.com

Media website: http://media.fcanorthamerica.com

Dodge brand: www.dodge.com

Dodge blog: blog.dodge.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/dodge or https://www.facebook.com/FiatChrysler.NorthAmerica/

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dodgeofficial or www.instagram.com/FiatChrysler_NA

Twitter: www.twitter.com/dodge or www.twitter.com/FiatChrysler_NA

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dodge or www.youtube.com/fcanorthamerica