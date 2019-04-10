The Infiniti Qs Inspiration Concept will debut as an electric sport sedan at Auto Shanghai 2019 on April 16. The model will preview a future production vehicle that will be available with EV and hybrid powertrains.

"The age of electrification presents us with an opportunity to renew our credentials as an innovative challenger brand, ready to move quickly and decisively in this growing and exciting area of the market," Infiniti Chairman Christian Meunier said about what the concept means to the company.

According to Infiniti, this sedan would ride on its flexible platform that supports electrified models. The company imagines this model using an all-wheel-drive electric powertrain, but the automaker doesn't offer any specifics about the setup yet.

The concept's face has tiny, jagged-edged headlights and a blunt fascia with only small openings, rather than using a combustion-powered vehicle's traditionally open grille. An earlier teaser provides a better view of the tail where it appears the vehicle has a very short trunk, possibly even a liftback opening that would include the rear glass.

The Qs Inspiration Concept's cabin isn't visible here, but Infiniti says that there's an "elevated driving position." This seems like an odd fit for a sport sedan because there's usually a focus on a low-slung, highly bolstered seat in the performance segment.

As more photos of the Qs Inspiration emerge, it begins to look even more like the Q Inspiration (gallery above) from the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. Both are sedans with minimalist grilles and coupe-like overall aesthetic. The major difference appears to be at the back where the Q has a teardrop shape, but the Qs seems to have a less curvaous appearance.

