A production version will come eventually.
The concept's face has tiny, jagged-edged headlights and a blunt fascia with only small openings, rather than using a combustion-powered vehicle's traditionally open grille. An earlier teaser provides a better view of the tail where it appears the vehicle has a very short trunk, possibly even a liftback opening that would include the rear glass.
The Qs Inspiration Concept's cabin isn't visible here, but Infiniti says that there's an "elevated driving position." This seems like an odd fit for a sport sedan because there's usually a focus on a low-slung, highly bolstered seat in the performance segment.
As more photos of the Qs Inspiration emerge, it begins to look even more like the Q Inspiration (gallery above) from the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. Both are sedans with minimalist grilles and coupe-like overall aesthetic. The major difference appears to be at the back where the Q has a teardrop shape, but the Qs seems to have a less curvaous appearance.
INFINITI Qs Inspiration to make global debut at next week’s Auto Shanghai 2019, offering a new perspective on the design and layout of the sports sedan.
Qs Inspiration previews a forthcoming INFINITI production model and hints at the company’s electrified future, in which the brand will offer electric and e-POWER powertrains.
INFINITI designers and engineers have been able to adapt the mechanical layout and physical proportions of the car, engaging drivers and keeping them connected to the road while providing a sense of elevation and control.
HONG KONG (April 10, 2019) – INFINITI has revealed the first image of the Qs Inspiration, a sports sedan concept for the electrified era. Set for its global debut at next week’s Auto Shanghai 2019, the Qs Inspiration offers a new perspective on the design and layout of the sports sedan, with an elevated driving position and high-performance electrified all-wheel drive (e-AWD) power.
Representing INFINITI’s desire to challenge tradition, the Qs Inspiration previews a forthcoming INFINITI production model and hints at the company’s electrified future, in which the brand will offer electric and e-POWER powertrains.
The concept’s all-new flexible architecture has been developed specifically to accommodate high-performance electrified powertrains, and it enables a reinterpretation of traditional ‘three- box’ sedan design. INFINITI designers and engineers have been able to adapt the mechanical layout and physical proportions of the car, engaging drivers and keeping them connected to the road while providing a sense of elevation and control.
Sedans have represented the backbone of INFINITI’s lineup since the brand’s inception in 1989, with enthusiast drivers drawn to their abundant power and low center of gravity. Three decades on from the arrival of the technology-laden Q45 sedan, the Qs Inspiration features a low- mounted powertrain and potent e-AWD system engineered to thrill drivers with instantaneous acceleration and sustained power delivery. The raised driving position offers a clearer view of the road ahead without a raised body to compromise dynamics.
Christian Meunier, Chairman of INFINITI, comments: “For 30 years INFINITI has built a reputation for introducing new technology that delights and gives confidence to drivers. The age of electrification presents us with an opportunity to renew our credentials as an innovative challenger brand, ready to move quickly and decisively in this growing and exciting area of the market.”
The INFINITI Qs Inspiration will be revealed at Auto Shanghai 2019 on April 16.