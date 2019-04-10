Tired of waiting for the 2020 Mustang Shelby GT500 and its promise of over 700 horsepower? Roush Performance is ready to fill the void with its 2019 Mustang Stage 3, which takes a standard-issue GT and adds a whopping big supercharger to the 5.0-liter V8. There are obviously some other engine tweaks required to keep the boosted mill happy, but the end result is 710 hp (529 kilowatts) and 610 pound-feet (827 Newton-meters) of torque, which in technical terms is a lot.

As is the case with most Roush-tuned Mustangs, the engine isn’t the only upgraded component. The long-time Ford tuner also installs a Roush four-mode active exhaust system which includes a neat “custom” mode that allows the driver to fine-tune the settings. A special aero body kit and Roush graphics add some visual punch to the Mustang, as do optional black 20-inch wheels.

Joining the ‘Stang is a new 2019 Roush F-150 pickup, but its mission is quite different. Rather than going bonkers under the hood, the tweaked F-150 gets an upgraded Roush/Fox 2.0 suspension setup for better off-road prowess. A two-inch lift on the front is said to increase travel and level the modified pickup for a better stance, and aesthetic add-ons such as fender flares, a custom grille, and a graphics package punch up the visuals. The build isn't strictly for show, however – the Roush F-150 gets a similar active exhaust setup to the Mustang, including the custom setting for creating your own sound.

Roush has an extensive history with Ford, both on the public side with upgraded performance vehicles as well as in the racing world. Pricing and availability for the Mustang and F-150 haven’t been released yet, but both offerings will have a public debut next week at the 2019 New York Auto Show.

