The next generation of the Subaru Outback will debut at the New York Auto Show on April 17. At this point, the company doesn't provide any other official details about the latest iteration its venerable model that sits somewhere between a crossover and a lifted wagon version of the Legacy.

Subie's teaser image offers a few details about the new model's design. The Outback (left) has a vertical stack of LEDs in its lower fascia that is different from the lamps on the Legacy (right). The model's protective cladding on the bumpers, fenders, and side sills is also evident here. The Outback rides on a set of black wheels with stylized Y-shaped spokes. A cargo rack is visible on the roof.

We expect the Outback and Legacy to continue to share engines. This means the wagon on stilts should be available with a 2.5-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder boxer engine making 182 horsepower (136 kilowatts) and 176 pound-feet (239 Newton-meters) of torque. Buyers wanting more performance would be able to get a 2.4-liter turbo flat-four engine with 260 hp (194 kW) and 277 lb-ft (376 Nm). Both powertrains come with a CVT and standard all-wheel drive.

Subie doesn't show the new Outback's interior yet, but one of the biggest updates for the new Legacy is its overhauled interior. All but the base trim of the sedan feature an 11.6-inch portrait-oriented infotainment screen on the center stack that looks very attractive in there. The company touts better material quality for the cabin, too.

Debuting the new Outback so early in the year hints that it could arrive at American dealers before the end of 2019. If not, look for them in showrooms in very early 2020. Subaru may have more details about the release at the model's unveiling.

Source: Subaru