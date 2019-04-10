A new spy video provides a fresh look at the GLE-Class Coupe testing in Germany. The engineers still aren't stripping off much camouflage, despite the concealment not appearing to hide very much.

As with the current generation, the GLE Coupe takes a knife to the SUV's boxy body and creates a teardrop rear end. From some angles in this video, the model looks more like a sedan on stilts, rather than a more stylish variant of the crossover. They share a similar looking front end, but the Coupe seems to have a more rounded hood.

20 Photos

While not especially visible in this clip, earlier spy shots provide a great view of the Coupe's rear. The resculpted tail almost makes the rear appear to have a tiny trunk lip, even though the opening is actually a hatchback. The rounded shape of the taillights matches the more curvaceous aesthetic of the rest of the vehicle. The trapezoidal exhaust outlets integrate into the bumper.

The interior of the coupe should look a whole lot like the standard GLE-Class. It features a pair of screens for instrument and infotainment duties. The major differences would be at the back where the revised roofline would affect occupant headroom and total cargo capacity.

The powertrain range would also come straight from the GLE-Class. European buyers would be able to get a diesel powerplant, and there would be a 450 4Matic trim with a mild-hybrid turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six. Spy shots already confirm that a range-topping GLE 63 is also on the way with a twin-turbo 4.0-liter V8, and depending on the tuning, the mill can offer as much as 630 hp (470 kW).

Mercedes won't bring the GLE Coupe to the upcoming New York Auto Show. Instead, look for a public debut at the Frankfurt Motor Show in September, but an online unveiling could happen even sooner.

Source: walkoARTvideos via YouTube