The second generation Land Rover Range Rover Evoque might seem more like a facelift of the outgoing model but it’s actually a brand new vehicle underneath the skin. In the United States, the premium SUV will be available with two 2.0-liter gasoline turbo engines, one traditional and one mild-hybrid, with prices starting at $42,650 MSRP. If you, just like us, find the new Evoque pretty and smart, and you are seriously considering ordering one, we have more good news – it’s also super safe.

While the American Evoque hasn’t been crash-tested yet, the identical Euro-spec model has just received the highest possible rating from the Euro NCAP. The testers were particularly impressed by the progress made in the area of vulnerable road user protection, with the adoption of an active hood and automatic emergency braking for pedestrian and cyclist detection. In general, Euro NCAP says, the new Evoque performs solidly in all tested areas.

16 Photos

“These results show that car manufacturers are still keen and able to achieve the highest safety ratings,” Michiel van Ratingen, Secretary General of Euro NCAP, comments. “It is especially encouraging to see the continued widespread deployment and improvement of advanced technologies such as AEB and lane support. It is good news that some of the basic driver assist technologies will finally be mandated from 2022, but thankfully most vehicle manufacturers are already way ahead of the curve today.”

The safety organization explains that the tested Evoque uses a diesel engine, which is predicted to become the SUV’s most popular powertrain in Europe, but the strong ratings are also valid for all other variants – including the 2.0-liter gas engines that will be sold in the United States.

The other new model tested by Euro NCAP is the Citroen C5 Aircross which gained four stars in standard trim and five stars with optional safety equipment such as AEB City, AEB Inter-Urban, AEB Pedestrian, and adds cyclist detection.

Source: Euro NCAP