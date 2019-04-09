The crew at Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds have a fresh top-speed video for us to enjoy, this time featuring everyone’s favorite monstrous Japanese supercar. Of course we’re talking about the Nissan GT-R, sometimes known as Godzilla but always known as a seriously fast machine, be it on a twisting canyon road or in this case, the massive Space Shuttle runway at the Kennedy Space Center.

Specifically, a 2013 GT-R makes use of the 2.3-mile stretch of tarmac this time around. Nissan hasn’t changed the formula on its performance flagship in literally 12 years, but to refresh your memory, there’s a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V6 under the hood sending power to all four wheels through a six-speed dual-clutch transmission. In 2013 the engine produced 545 horsepower (406 kilowatts), though this particular car isn’t entirely stock. Specific modifications aren’t listed, but according to the video it’s making 620 hp (462 kW).

4 Photos

That’s plenty of power to send the GT-R slicing through the Florida air, but it’s not exactly known for being a smooth operator in the aero department. As such, this tweaked model has no problem blasting to triple-digit speeds, but flat-out it peaks at 201 mph. To put the aerodynamic challenges into better perspective, 0-150 mph takes just 18 seconds, but picking up the last 50 mph to hit the magical 200-mph mark takes another 23 seconds.

Aerodynamics certainly factor into this run – acceleration falls off dramatically after 190 mph – but the Japanese supercar also appears to run out of gear. We can hear the engine redlining in sixth as the speed alternates between 200 and 201 mph for several seconds. With another gear, we suspect there could've been a few more digits to click off. Still, there's no denying Godzilla's wicked acceleration.

Source: Johnny Bohmer Proving Grounds via YouTube