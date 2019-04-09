The Hyundai Veloster N has been out for a little while now, and it's been pretty well received by auto writers all over. Albert Biermann took what he learned in his glory days at BMW, imparted his wisdom on to his team, and together, they created a little monster.

With all that said, what's a Veloster N test vehicle doing at the Nürburgring? It's clearly not early enough for a next-generation model, and this car isn't even camouflaged. We can tell that it's some sort of test mule, though, given its overall scruffy, half-finished appearance.

In this spy video, shared on YouTube by JvDSupercars, we can see that the white Veloster N wears silver bumpers, minimal badging (at least on the hatch), and has some tape around the side skirts. Overall, the car looks dirty. If Hyundai was looking to go incognito, a brand new performance car in filthy condition with mismatched body panels is not the way to avoid attention.

Once it's loaded off of the truck, we can clearly see the reverse lights flash momentarily before the car goes into gear, meaning that this Veloster N has an automatic transmission. Could Hyundai be testing a dual-clutch gearbox on the Nurburgring?

Commenters on the YouTube video, in both English and Korean, seem to think so. The DCT version of the Veloster N is apparently due later this year, so there's a very good chance that this car – and this trip to the 'Ring – is part of Hyundai's last-minute testing regimen before the car sees production.

While we don't get to see it lap the famous track, we do get to hear a bit of that awesome exhaust note. The sound is one of our favorite parts of the Veloster N, and we're excited to hear it at full song, coupled with lightning-fast shifts from a dual-clutch transmission.

Source: JvDSupercars on YouTube