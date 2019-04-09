The fourth-generation 2020 Toyota Highlander will debut at the New York Auto Show on April 17. An artistic teaser with the help of augmented reality artist Michael Murphy provides a glimpse at the SUV's silhouette.

7 Photos

To create the teaser, Murphy used 3d printouts of the 2020 Highlander and handpainted each piece of the 200 pieces to match Toyota's design rendering. Layering them creates an image of the SUV, as long as someone views it from the correct angle.







Unfortunately, Toyota doesn't offer many details about the new Highlander yet. Judging by the photos, the designers give the fourth generation of the SUV an upright grille but with generally smooth styling elsewhere. The window line comes to a point at the rear of the vehicle, which creates a sleeker appearance at the tail without compromising the cabin volume. The angle for the rear glass seems a little less steep, too.

The existing Highlander is available with a 2.7-liter four-cylinder making 185 horsepower (138 kilowatts) and 184 pound-feet (250 Newton-meters) of torque or a 3.5-liter V6 with 295 hp (220 kW) and 263 lb-ft (357 Nm). We don't have official details about the next gen's powertrain, but at the minimum look for Toyota to fit its updated 3.5-liter V6 that makes 301 hp (225 kW) and 267 lb-ft (362 Nm) in the Camry. The sedan's 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine with up to 206 hp (154 kW) and 186 lb-ft (252 Nm) would be a logical replacement for the current 2.7-liter mill. Presumably, a hybrid would eventually join the range, too.

Expect the 2020 Highlander to continue to offer front-wheel drive on base models, and all-wheel drive would be an option to appeal to folks who often contend with slippery weather.

Following the unveiling, the 2020 Highlander should be on sale in the U.S. before the end of the year.

Source: Toyota via Facebook, Toyota