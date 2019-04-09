It wasn’t that long ago when the C-Class was the smallest sedan to carry the three-pointed star. In recent years, the Mercedes lineup has blossomed to include the CLA and the newer A-Class Sedan, plus a stretched A-Class Sedan for China. To further accentuate the growth, the CLA 45 used to be the only performance version of a compact Mercedes sedan, but not anymore as there’s now an A35 Sedan and this – the CLA 35.

With a sleek shape, more than 300 horsepower on tap, and a lot of technology – you could say the Mercedes-AMG CLA 35 offers the whole package. Beauty, muscle, and brains come together in the swoopy sedan, which technically doesn’t have a direct rival in the premium compact sedan genre. That will change towards the end of the year when BMW will unveil the 2 Series Gran Coupe, presumably followed by an amped-up M Performance derivative.

These videos give us the opportunity to take a better look at the first-ever CLA 35 and its desirable exterior design complemented by a tech-heavy interior. It has everything you like about the new A-Class and CLA all wrapped up in an attractive sedan package with sporty upgrades suitable for an entry-level AMG model.

The CLA 35 is far from being the last new compact car launch from Mercedes as pretty soon we’ll get to see the A45 hot hatch, followed by the full-fat “45” versions of the A-Class Sedan and the CLA / CLA Shooting Brake. In addition, the GLB crossover is also coming, and it has already been spotted testing in a warm “35” specification. It remains to be seen whether there will be a GLB 45, but with Mercedes looking to AMG all the things, why not?

While the CLA 35 will premiere at the New York Auto Show, Mercedes-AMG will have another new world debut on display next week at an auto show. We’re talking about the China-only A35L Sedan due at the Auto Shanghai.

