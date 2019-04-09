At 164 inches (4165 millimeters) long and 71 inches wide (1800 mm) wide, the funky Kona is not exactly the biggest SUV in the world. As it turns out, Hyundai believes there’s room in the lineup for an even smaller model to further feed the insatiable appetite people have for SUVs, hence why the Venue will slot underneath the Kona once it will be revealed in a little over a week from today.

Following the original teaser announcing the “Venue” name, Hyundai has dropped a few more images of its pint-sized SUV. Although these sketches of the exterior might tempt you into believing the vehicle will have a three-door body style, it seems highly unlikely. Unless it’s a sports car, demand for three-door models has seen a decline in recent years, which is why many subcompact cars have lost this rather unpractical layout to go five-door-only.

5 Photos

As with the aforementioned Kona, the styling anything but conventional. From the two-tier headlight setup to the intricate front grille, the new Venue will surely stand out thanks to its unusual design. At the back, the sketch appears to be showing the tiny SUV with barn-style doors like those of the MINI Clubman, but that’s obviously not going to be the case as we’re expecting a regular tailgate.

While the exterior is without a shadow of a doubt eccentric, the cabin is as traditional as they come. We’re glad Hyundai has made the effort to differentiate the look of the dashboard from the Kona, and you’ll notice a nifty storage space just above the glove box for an umbrella. The infotainment screen doesn’t stick out as much as it does on the Kona, while the gear lever clearly suggests the availability of an automatic transmission. We also notice the big dial in the middle has a built-in screen for the HVAC, and that there will likely be many ways to customize the interior judging by the different colors of the dashboard and center console.

We will know everything about the 2020 Hyundai Venue on April 17 when the small SUV will premiere at the New York Auto Show.

Source: Hyundai