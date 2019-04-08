The vehicle you’re looking at here is part hardcore off-roader, part adventure vehicle, and yes, part camper. Combine all those traits and you get something terrifically awesome called the Ram RT25 Supertourer – a machine specifically designed to make the most of the journey no matter how remote the destination might be, all while pulling a massive trailer loaded with motorcycles, boats, or whatever toys you might want to take along for the trip. It’s built by an Australian company called Patriot Campers Off Road (PCOR) and frankly, it embodies everything we love about Australia.

Ram fans will instantly recognize the base vehicle as a 2500 Laramie – the only submodel sent to Australia. As such it’s well-equipped inside and PCOR doesn’t mess much with the interior trim. Nor does the company fiddle with the 6.7-liter Cummins turbo diesel under the hood – the truck already has a towing capacity upwards of 15,000 pounds from the factory, which is enough to pull a refrigerated warehouse full of ice cream if you so desire.

Instead, PCOR bumps the suspension up a couple of inches and installs a big set of 35-inch off-road tires to help the big Ram clear obstacles. For stickier situations, a pair of 12,000-pound winches are installed front and rear, with the forward winch nestled in an apocalypse-certified front bumper. Fender flares offer some extra clearance for the tires, and when darkness falls – actually darkness never falls because PCOR installs enough exterior lighting to signal satellites orbiting Mars.

The company’s party piece, however, comes with the customized rear bed. It’s an all-aluminum affair that houses lithium batteries, a 2,000-watt power inverter, an air compressor, water storage, a refrigerator, lots of lockable storage bins, and an optional fold-out kitchen that contains a small sink, two-burner stove, and a pantry. The roof rack is also an optional item that can also be fitted with a solar panel. The only things you won’t find on this truck are dedicated sleeping areas and a mobile bathroom, but hey, that’s what a tent and trees are for.

Having the capability to pretty much go anywhere while tugging a big trailer doesn’t come cheap. According to PCOR’s website, the RT25 Supertourer starts at $215,000 AUD, which translates to just over $153,000 in U.S. currency. That’s a lot of coin for a Ram 2500, but we suspect there are few machines so well equipped, capable, and absolutely badass when it comes to finding the roads less traveled.

Source: pcor4x4.com.au, YouTube