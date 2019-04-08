The 2020 Jeep Gladiator is a great all-around truck; it can tow and haul as well as it can off-road. But it ain't cheap. The base Sport Gladiator costs $33,545, the next-up Sport S costs $36,755, and from there, the Overland model costs $40,395. The Rubicon tops the range at $43,545 to start. It's the most expensive truck in its class and gets even more expensive with options.

For a fully loaded Gladiator Rubicon, it'll cost you $64,110. That's pricier than the $60,815 Launch Edition (all 4,190 examples of which sold in 24 hours), but about on par with a fully loaded Wrangler Rubicon. So, what exactly do you get for a $64,000, fully loaded Rubicon? Plenty.

All Jeep Gladiator's use the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 producing 285 horsepower (212 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque, Rubicon included. Paired with that engine is a standard six-speed manual transmission, but for $2,000 extra, you can get the eight-speed automatic. Otherwise, there aren't any mechanical options, unless you count the engine block heater, a $95 extra.

The Gladiator offers a bunch of aesthetic extras, though. Surprisingly, all 10 paint jobs are no-cost options. So are the options of mud-terrain or all-terrain tires. But a dual top with a tonneau cover costs $2,790, a body-colored hardtop costs $1,100, optional 17-inch wheels are an extra $995, premium LED lighting is $995, a steel bumper is $695 (which you'll need for off-roading), and body-colored fender flares are $495.

Inside, the Gladiator doesn't have a ton of options, but there are a few that luxe-up this rugged truck. Leather-trimmed seats (available in either black or brown) are $1,495, a hard-top headliner is $555, and all-weather mats are $150. A 7.0-inch touchscreen with UConnect comes standard on the Rubicon, but the larger 8.4-inch screen is a $1,595 option. One, we'd argue, that's totally worth it.

But the larger 8.4-inch screen isn't the only piece of advanced tech. The Jeep Gladiator actually offers adaptive cruise control for $795, additional active safety equipment for another $895, a forward-facing trail camera for $595, and remote keyless entry for $495. There's even a "Jeepified" wireless Bluetooth speaker for $295 that plugs directly into the rear of the Gladiator.

Other options we haven't mentioned include a trailer tow package ($250), a cold weather package ($995), an auxiliary switch ($295), a smoker's group ($30), a cargo management system ($895), spray-in bed liner ($495), and soft-top window storage ($75). All told, the $45,040 Gladiator Rubicon has more than $17,000 worth of available options, not including the $1,495 destination charges.

