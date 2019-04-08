The Genesis G70 is no flash in the pan. The sporty sedan has won multiple awards, including the coveted North American Car of the Year, and scored a strong 7.0 out of 10 on our own review scale. Now Genesis hopes to compound that success with an SUV, which it promises to deliver this year. One publication dreamt up the luxurious high-rider ahead of its debut.

The website Kolesa.ru rendered the forthcoming Genesis GV80, and it looks surprisingly good. The digital SUV borrows cues from the original GV80 concept, but tacks on production elements (particularly up front) from the G70, G80, and new G90 sedan. The sleek, LED headlights, triangular grille, and high-spoke wheels give off a very upscale vibe in line with the rest of the Genesis brand.

The backside is more subtle but still beautiful. A single light bar extends across the trunklid, curling into LED brake lights on either side, and accented by a silver trim piece all around and a large Genesis wing badge front and center. All in all, the package looks appealing; it would make a perfect addition to the growing Genesis lineup.

The production Genesis GV80 (when it debuts) will share its platform with the G80 sedan. That means it should be available in both rear- and all-wheel-drive configurations, and offer engine options like a 3.8-liter V6, a twin-turbo 3.3-liter six, and a 5.0-liter V8. Horsepower figures aren't available yet, but the high-po G80 Sport produces 365 horsepower (272 kilowatts).

Genesis hasn't given us an official debut date yet for the new GV80, but we expect a fall showing, with an on-sale date of early 2020. The current Genesis G80 sedan starts at $42,050, so expect its SUV sibling to be a bit more expensive to start.

Source: Kolesa.ru