More than a year after its debut as a concept, the McLaren Senna GTR finally made its first official public appearance as a production car. With brand ambassador Bruno Senna at the wheel, the track-only beast lapped the Goodwood Motor Circuit during the 77th Goodwood Members’ Meeting last weekend.

The video attached at the top of this article shows the mighty supercar, McLaren’s fastest-ever creation outside the Formula 1 world, stretching its legs around the track. While it’s nowhere near its limits, it’s already looking quite capable and ready to show all its competitors how fast it is.

4 Photos

The video starts with an interview with Bruno Senna who shares his thoughts about the car and the Goodwood Member’s Meeting. After that, you can see the Senna GTR in action together with some of the finest McLarens in history – the P1, P1 GTR, and legendary F1.

“The global debut of the most extreme track car yet from McLaren Automotive opened the action at the 77th Goodwood Members’ Meeting, leading a parade of Ultimate Series models and the renowned XP5 prototype of the McLaren F1,” McLaren’s official press release says.

If for whatever reason this is the first time you hear about the Senna GTR, let us give you some more details about the track-only supercar. Under the hood is the highest specification of the automaker’s 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, which in this application delivers 814 horsepower (607 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet (800 Newton-meters).

Tipping the scales at only 2,619 pounds (1,188 kilograms), or 22 lbs (10 kg) less than the road, the Senna GTR has the best power-to-weight-ratio (685 hp / ton) ever of any car built by McLaren.

Needless to say, if you like what you read and see, it’s already too late to buy one. The manufacturer will produce just 75 examples of the beast all of which have long been sold from £1.1 million each plus taxes, which works out to $1.43 million at the current rates.

Source: McLaren and Goodwood Race and Racing on YouTube