Rolls-Royce cars have become synonymous to opulence and luxury, the extreme side of it, one might say. But what can make a Phantom more luxurious than it already is? Starlight headliner? In-house theater system? Personal recliners? Privacy glass? How about all of them?

That's pretty much what this one-off Rolls-Royce Phantom has and it has been delivered to its owner in Hong Kong. What makes this car so special, aside from the "normal" premium features of chauffeur-driven Rolls-Royce vehicles, is its rear-seat isolation room or as the press release called it, the "Privacy Suite."

This long-wheelbase version of the Rolls-Royce Phantom is fitted with an electrochromatic glass dividing the front cabin and the rear cabin. What it does basically is to turn opaque as the rear passenger wishes, given that its default mode is clear.

In addition to that, the whole divider has state-of-the-art acoustic insulation so conversations at the back won't be heard by the front occupants. It uses a frequency-specific compound to absorb the sound. If needed, however, the rear passenger has the option to use an intercom system to speak to the chauffeur, while the driver can "call" the rear passenger with the latter having the option to accept or reject the call. Pretty nifty, isn't it?

A rear theater entertainment system is available at the back with two 12-inch monitors linked together for extreme viewing pleasure. The rear cabin is also equipped with privacy curtains but that does strike as being pointless since the windows are all privacy glass types. Other features? Starlight headliner, wood accents, and a lit aperture for when the driver needs to hand the owner some documents.

With these intact, well, we definitely agree with Rolls-Royce calling it a "Privacy Suite."

Source: Rolls-Royce