Don't let the power gap fool you, the tuned M3 Competition is a beast.

We've seen it before – CarWow pitting BMW M cars against each other. Last time, the M coupes, M2 Competition and M4 Competition go head to head against each other on a wet race track. It looked fun but now it's time for the odd M cars.

In this week's drag race, the M5 Competition faces a very green M3 Competition. But it isn't just a stock beefed up M3; this particular M3 is tuned by Evolve for extra power. The M5 Competition has a definite advantage here, but how huge is the handicap, really?

2019 BMW M5 Competition
33 Photos
2019 BMW M5 Competition 2019 BMW M5 Competition 2019 BMW M5 Competition 2019 BMW M5 Competition 2019 BMW M5 Competition 2019 BMW M5 Competition 2019 BMW M5 Competition

Let's crunch the numbers here first.

The BMW M5 Competition is powered by a 4.4-liter S63 twin-turbo V8 that produces 617 horsepower (460 kiloWatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. It has an all-wheel-drive system but to be fair with the M3 Competition, it was switched to rear-wheel-drive mode while traction controls are also switched off.

The M3 Competition, on the other hand, has an S55B30T0 twin-turbo inline-6 engine under the hood, capable of producing 454 hp (339 kW) and 443 lb-ft (601 Nm) of torque. However, since this M3 Competition is tuned, its power output has been increased to 540 hp. Still a gap with the M5 Competition but at least it's now a tad closer.

Other friendly-fire drag races you might want to check out:

Unholy Drag Race: Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Vs SRT Hellcat
Mercedes-AMG G63 Half-Mile Drag Race Pits Old Model Vs New

While this drag race seems like just a comparison of power, there's one key take away from it – the advantage of an all-wheel-drive system. CarWow was able to record a 12.5-second run for the BMW M5 Competition while it's in rear-wheel-drive mode. However, the U.K.-based motoring site was also able to record an 11.1-second run with it while in all-wheel drive. Pretty hefty time difference, but it is what it is.

Watch the race on top of this page to see which of these odd Ms is faster in a quarter-mile straight-line race.

Source: CarWow via Youtube 