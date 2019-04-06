We've seen it before – CarWow pitting BMW M cars against each other. Last time, the M coupes, M2 Competition and M4 Competition go head to head against each other on a wet race track. It looked fun but now it's time for the odd M cars.

In this week's drag race, the M5 Competition faces a very green M3 Competition. But it isn't just a stock beefed up M3; this particular M3 is tuned by Evolve for extra power. The M5 Competition has a definite advantage here, but how huge is the handicap, really?

33 Photos

Let's crunch the numbers here first.

The BMW M5 Competition is powered by a 4.4-liter S63 twin-turbo V8 that produces 617 horsepower (460 kiloWatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque. It has an all-wheel-drive system but to be fair with the M3 Competition, it was switched to rear-wheel-drive mode while traction controls are also switched off.

The M3 Competition, on the other hand, has an S55B30T0 twin-turbo inline-6 engine under the hood, capable of producing 454 hp (339 kW) and 443 lb-ft (601 Nm) of torque. However, since this M3 Competition is tuned, its power output has been increased to 540 hp. Still a gap with the M5 Competition but at least it's now a tad closer.

While this drag race seems like just a comparison of power, there's one key take away from it – the advantage of an all-wheel-drive system. CarWow was able to record a 12.5-second run for the BMW M5 Competition while it's in rear-wheel-drive mode. However, the U.K.-based motoring site was also able to record an 11.1-second run with it while in all-wheel drive. Pretty hefty time difference, but it is what it is.

Watch the race on top of this page to see which of these odd Ms is faster in a quarter-mile straight-line race.

Source: CarWow via Youtube