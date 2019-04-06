Breaking-in is the process of maximizing your car's capacity to condition its parts most especially its engine. This is mostly done in brand new cars (duh) and usually done in roads where speed limits are null or in case of performance cars, the race track.

Now, where's the best place to break in a brand new Lamborghini Aventador SVJ? Where else but in the Nürburgring where the ultimate Italian supercar broke the lap record at 6:44.97. Even better, we got a shotgun view of the breaking-in process with an Aventador SVJ with only 266 kilometers (165 miles) on its odometer.

36 Photos

Of note, there are only 900 Aventador SVJs to be produced, and here is one of them in a white paint job. The SVJ's V12 engine is the most powerful V12 from Lamborghini, capable of producing 770 horsepower (566 kilowatts) and 531 pound-feet (720 Newton-meters) of torque. With this ridiculous power output, it can catapult to 62 mph (100 kph) in 2.8 seconds from a complete standstill, while 124 mph (200 kph) can be done in 8.6 seconds. Its top speed is at 216 mph (350 kph).

The Aventador SVJ isn't all about power. It also comes with rear-wheel steering (LRS) and an exclusively-developed set of Pirelli P Zero Corsa tires, while weighing only 3,362 pounds (1,525 kilograms) dry.

Aside from performance upgrades and weight savings, the Aventador SVJ is equipped with the second generation of Aerodinamica Lamborghini Attiva (ALA) active aerodynamics, which can vary aerodynamic load to achieve high downforce or low drag depending on the driving conditions.

No wonder the Aventador SVJ can rip off lap records at the Green Hell. Watch the video on top of this page to get a full shotgun view of the SVJ while stretching its legs at the Green Hell.

Source: Misha Charoudin via Youtube