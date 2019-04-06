The teaser came with an announcement about Fisker's new manufacturing honcho.
Fisker can't seem to get enough about teasing its upcoming electric crossover. Less than a month after revealing the front fascia of the unnamed vehicle, the makers of Karma plugin hybrid unleashed another teaser image that shows its front clip, albeit, from another angle.
Unlike before, the new teaser showcases the wheel design of the new crossover. Six thick spokes are the primary design of the rims, which, by the way, look like 19s or 20s that go with the tall wheel well and rather chunky cladding. If this design pushes through, this wheel and fender styling make Fisker's new crossover look more aggressive even when viewed in profile.
As we've mentioned, the all-new crossover doesn't have a name just yet, but we know a few things about it based on what we've gathered so far. The electric car should have a projected range of 300 miles on a single charge. It should also sell below $40,000 for its base model and should come around 2021. In addition, Fisker announced before that it will be following the same selling strategy model of Tesla – setting up stores to sell the cars directly to the customers instead of going through dealerships.
As for the design, don't be confused with the huge air intakes on the unnamed crossover's bumper. It is said that it has a function, primarily to route air to the brakes for cooling. LED is, of course, the choice for lighting.
The teaser image above came with an announcement. Fisker Inc. has a new senior advisor of manufacturing. His name is Don Jackson, a former Volkswagen and Toyota executive, and he will be leading the company's production and manufacturing strategy, moving forward.
Source: Fisker
LOS ANGELES (April 5, 2019) – Fisker Inc. – designer and manufacturer of the world’s most desirable electric vehicles, breakthrough automotive technology and advanced mobility solutions – has appointed Don Jackson as senior advisor of manufacturing. The seasoned industry executive will spearhead manufacturing strategy and site selection as Fisker Inc. prepares for the launch of its stunningly designed, affordable all-electric luxury SUV – slated for the second half of 2021.
Automotive Manufacturing and Quality Leadership
· Jackson comes equipped with more than 40 years of manufacturing leadership. Before taking on a key role at Volkswagen of America as President of Manufacturing, he served as Senior Vice President, Quality and Production for Toyota's Texas operations. Prior to this, Jackson served as Vice President of Manufacturing for Toyota’s operations in Kentucky.
· More recently, he founded Jackson Management Group, LLC, which is focused on providing strategy for various companies in lean manufacturing and best management practice.
Multiple States Being Considered for Production
· Fisker Inc. is currently finalizing the selection of a facility, located in the United States, to produce the mass market, all-electric luxury SUV.
· California, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas and Virginia are among the states currently being considered through an RFP process.
Henrik Fisker, chairman and CEO – Fisker Inc.
“Following the exciting announcement on our affordable electric luxury SUV for the mass global market, we sought out an automotive industry leader with a strong history of results in high-volume manufacturing and the utmost in quality control. Don has lead operations for the largest OEMs, raising the bar in vehicle quality and reliability. We are delighted to have him join our team as we ramp up toward launch in 2021 and prepare to bring a more emotion-stirring, American-made EV design to people worldwide.”
Don Jackson, senior advisor of manufacturing – Fisker Inc.
“The future of the automotive industry lies in electric vehicles. There’s an undeniable shift toward sustainable mobility around the globe, and Fisker is breaking the mold with the most forward-thinking technologies complemented by Henrik’s world-renowned, emotionally-compelling design touches. I share Fisker’s vision of driving mass electrification forward by producing more desirable EVs for the global market here in the United States, and I look forward to building a disruptive strategy that combines Fisker’s unique business model with the very best manufacturing practices that assure unparalleled results and outstanding, reliable products. The Fisker team is committed to exceeding customer expectations globally.”