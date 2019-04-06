Fisker can't seem to get enough about teasing its upcoming electric crossover. Less than a month after revealing the front fascia of the unnamed vehicle, the makers of Karma plugin hybrid unleashed another teaser image that shows its front clip, albeit, from another angle.

Unlike before, the new teaser showcases the wheel design of the new crossover. Six thick spokes are the primary design of the rims, which, by the way, look like 19s or 20s that go with the tall wheel well and rather chunky cladding. If this design pushes through, this wheel and fender styling make Fisker's new crossover look more aggressive even when viewed in profile.

The fascia of this electric crossover looks quite aggressive.

As we've mentioned, the all-new crossover doesn't have a name just yet, but we know a few things about it based on what we've gathered so far. The electric car should have a projected range of 300 miles on a single charge. It should also sell below $40,000 for its base model and should come around 2021. In addition, Fisker announced before that it will be following the same selling strategy model of Tesla – setting up stores to sell the cars directly to the customers instead of going through dealerships.

As for the design, don't be confused with the huge air intakes on the unnamed crossover's bumper. It is said that it has a function, primarily to route air to the brakes for cooling. LED is, of course, the choice for lighting.

The teaser image above came with an announcement. Fisker Inc. has a new senior advisor of manufacturing. His name is Don Jackson, a former Volkswagen and Toyota executive, and he will be leading the company's production and manufacturing strategy, moving forward.

Source: Fisker