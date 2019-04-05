When it comes to performance, cars are generally judged by three metrics: 0-60 time, quarter-mile time, and top speed. For the most part, it's not hard to fact-check automakers on the first two stats. Maxing a car out is a different story, especially if it’s a mental hypercar like the McLaren 720S. Unless you have a blessedly clear and straight stretch of German Autobahn or a rented-out high-speed course, there’s no way to know if those claims of 200-plus mph are accurate. In the case of the 720S, McLaren says it will do 212 mph (341 km/h) flat out.

We already know that it’s capable of such velocity, and a bit more besides. Last week we covered a video from Jöhmer Proving Grounds shot in 2017, featuring a stock 720S running 215 mph. Now, the group has a newer model on-site and shot video at the same location, and this one managed to go just a bit faster. Admittely, it’s just a single mph over the previous run, but hey, 216 is faster than 215, right?

5 Photos

As with the previous video, this one gives us some outside shots as well as an in-car perspective for the 2.3-mile sprint. Unfortunately, the previous video doesn’t offer information on atmospheric conditions so we can’t compare things like temperature and humidity, but we do know that earlier run featured a 2017 McClaren 720S. The latest pass involves a 2019 model, though horsepower and torque ratings should be identical.

In any case, the hypercar wastes no time in blasting to 200, but the climb beyond that milestone slows down considerably. Still, this 2019 model seems to pull beyond 210 mph a bit quicker than the older 720S. 216 arrives shortly before the shutdown area, but we suspect that was all the McLaren had, anyway.

Oh, if you thought you saw a freaking Space Shuttle parked along the runway at the 1:31 mark, you’re not wrong. Jonny Böhmer Proving Grounds actually uses NASA’s former Space Shuttle runway at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida for its testing, and why not? The surface is ultra-smooth and almost perfectly flat from one end to the other – all the better for big spacecraft to land on. Automakers will often partake in aerodynamic testing at the location, but folks seeking a top-speed thrill are obviously welcome as well.

Putting an exotic supercar through its paces at the same place where the Space Shuttle used to land? Sign us up.

Source: Johnny Böhmer Proving Grounds via YouTube