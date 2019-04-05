Jeep faithful can’t wait to get their hands on this truck.
The Jeep Gladiator can do it all, it has best-in-class towing, hauling, and off-roading all in one enticing package (we should know, we've driven it). But buyers, apparently, couldn't wait to get their hands on the all-around truck; Jeep opened order forms to the limited Launch Edition Gladiator yesterday and sold out almost immediately.
Customers swooped up all 4,190 examples of the Launch Edition Gladiator in less than 24 hours. The $60,815 truck is essentially a fully loaded Rubicon with special wheels, unique interior trim, and one-off badging – like the moniker "One of 4,190" forged into the tailgate. But Jeep may have enticed some faithful with the chance to win $100,000 as part of pre-ordering.
Jeep's "Find Your Freedom" contest puts anyone who pre-ordered a Launch Edition Gladiator in the running for $100,000. Jeep encourages the eventual winner to take that money, ditch work for an entire year, and go do Jeep things in their new truck. Where do we sign up?
"There has been significant interest in the all-new Jeep Gladiator since it was first revealed late last year," said Tim Kuniskis, Head of Jeep Brand – North America. "This was made further evident by the incredible response of the 4,190 soon-to-be Gladiator Launch Edition owners, who pre-ordered their vehicles yesterday."
For those of you that weren't quick enough to get your hands on a Launch Edition Gladiator, don't worry. The 2020 Jeep Gladiator hits dealerships this summer, and you won't have to pay $60,000 to get one. The base Sport model starts at just $33,545. The next-up Sport S costs $36,755, the Overland model costs $40,395, and the range-topping Rubicon costs $43,545 (all before destination fees).
Whatever trim you choose, the Gladiator uses the same 3.6-liter Pentastar V6. That engine produces 285 horsepower (212 kilowatts) and 260 pound-feet (352 Newton-meters) of torque, with the choice of either a six-speed manual transmission or an eight-speed automatic.
Manufactured at the Toledo Supplier Park in Toledo, Ohio, the all-new 2020 Jeep Gladiator arrives in Jeep showrooms this spring.