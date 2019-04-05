The stock McLaren 720S from Drag Times is back at the strip, and this time it's racing against a supercharged Lamborghini Huracan Performante. Last time they met up, these cars were doing half-mile runs, but they switched to the quarter mile this time.

This Huracan wears what appears to be a wrap with a patina finish, and the look could be very polarizing. There's no arguing about its powerplant, though, because the supercharged 5.2-liter V10 makes a claimed 850 horsepower (634 kilowatts) running on a mix of E85 and 93-octane gasoline. The power runs through a seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox to both axles.

In comparison, the McLaren has 710 hp (529 kW) that's going to the rear wheels. The only major difference is that instead of the stock Pirelli tires, this one rides on Toyos.

In the first of two races, the Huracan jumps the start. It doesn't matter, though, because the McLaren wins by covering the quarter mile in 9.934 seconds going 143.34 miles per hour (230.7 kilometers per hour). In comparison, the Lambo needs 10.25 seconds at 140.04 mph (225.4 kph).

The second race is a fair run, so we won't spoil the results. Just watch the video.

After the races, Brooks from Drag Times offers some commentary about the runs. The Lambo's traction control system is its biggest enemy, he reports. If the driver doesn't get the launch perfect, then the computers keep the wheels from spinning by dialing back the performance.

Source: DragTimes via YouTube