In a stylish new video, the Hennessey VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo – a tuned Ford F-150 Raptor – shows off its real-world capability by taking on some beautiful backroads. The truck makes quite an angry sound.

The VelociRaptor range is practically a sub-brand within the Hennessey lineup at this point. The F-150-based lineup includes the VelociRaptor 500 Twin Turbo, VelociRaptor 600 Twin Turbo, six-wheeled VelociRaptor 6X6, and range-topping VelociRaptor V8. A VelociRaptor Ranger is also on the way.

As the 600 Twin Turbo suggests, the model packs 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 622 pound-feet (843 Newton-meters) of torque. Power comes from a tuned version of the Raptor's twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6. The extra muscle gets the truck to 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 4.2 seconds, versus nearly 6 seconds in stock form. The VelociRaptor covers the quarter mile in 12.9 seconds at 110 mph (177 kph).

Hennessey's modifications include a high-flow induction system, revised turbo wastegates, an air-to-air front-mounted intercooler, different intercooler piping, a stainless steel cat-back exhaust, and tweaks to the engine management software. Customers can add an optional off-road package that makes the truck look a lot meaner. The tweaks include a different front bumper with an LED light bar, 20-inch wheels, 35-inch tires, front suspension leveling kit, and VelociRaptor rear bumper. The ride height is three inches (7.62 centimeters) taller, too.

For another look at what the VelociRaptor 600 can do, check out the clip below. Since the truck is on a track, the driver can open it up a little more and show off the acceleration.

Source: Hennessey Performance via YouTube, 2