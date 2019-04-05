The updated Karma Revero makes its debut at Auto Shanghai later this month.
The Karma Revero is back – though, we're not really sure where it went. After Chinese investors acquired the rights to Henrik Fisker's hybrid brainchild in 2015, the new company quietly rolled out a refreshed prototype with a new name. But now it appears the Revero is getting another reset, this time with help from BMW.
The new-and-improved Karma Revero, scheduled for a debut at Auto Shanghai 2019, adopts BMW's TwinPower three-cylinder turbocharged engine. The two companies first teamed up in 2015, but only now are we seeing the collaboration in action. The gas engine works together with Karma's new twin electric motor drive system and high-voltage NMC lithium-ion battery pack, improving the sedan's 60 (96 kilometers per hour) time by a full second. The 2020 Karma Rever will hit 60 in just 4.5 seconds.
"We created a world-class electric vehicle drive system that delivers the performance and packaging requirements of the new Revero," said Bob Kruse, Karma's Chief Technology Officer. "Alongside a series of other technological advancements, the new 2020 Revero is as fast as it looks."
As Kruse mentions, this isn't just a mechanical update. The 2020 Karma Revero also gets an all-new look. The teaser pictured here shows a bit more than the first, and hints at the Revero's new profile. The first image, released in March, showed the shadowy Revero's new lines from above.
We'll have to wait until Auto Shanghai opens it doors, though, to see the new Revero in full. Karma promises a "Big Three" range of products in Shanghai. We already know the Pininfarina-styled Vision concept is slated for release alongside the new Karma, but we expect the third model to be an SUV concept.
