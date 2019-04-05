Hyundai has filed for a trademark application to protect the name Pavise. However, rather than submitting the paperwork in a major auto market like the United States or Europe, the company applied for it in New Zealand. Auto Guide first discovered the filing.

Hyundai's application says the Pavise name is for "automobiles; vans [vehicles]; trucks; motor buses; electric vehicles." The company filed the paperwork on April 3, 2019. The New Zealand Intellectual Property Office currently shows the trademark's status as "under examination," so the automaker doesn't yet have the rights to use the name.

Searches for Hyundai applying for the Pavise trademark with the United States Patent and Trademark Office and European Union Intellectual Property Office did not return any results.

A pavise is a type of shield that gaurds the entire body. Archers generally carried them and placed the pavise into the ground as protection while reloading their arrows or crossbows.

The name has a connotation with security and safety that could be right for a future crossover or pickup.

As with any trademark application, there's no guarantee that a Pavise-branded vehicle would ever actually arrive, either as a concept or production vehicle. The company might just have it under consideration and want to guard the moniker against another automaker snapping up the name.

At least in the United States, it's hard to imagine where Hyundai could use the Pavise name. The company already has a whole range of crossovers, in addition to the tiny Venue and large Palisade on the way. The automaker also has a pickup on the way soon, but the truck seems somewhat likely to retain the concept's Santa Cruz moniker because the branding fits well with other Hyundai offerings with names from places like the Tucson and Santa Fe.

Source: The New Zealand Intellectual Property Office via Auto Guide