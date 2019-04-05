We can’t deny it – this is one of the most unusual drag races we’ve seen in a while. We know Top Gear loves to pit against each other all kinds of fast vehicles but this new short drag race video takes that to a whole new level. Who would have believed a Porsche Cayman GTS, an Audi RS3, and a Mercedes-AMG G63 would make for a pretty solid lineup in a standing-start race?

Let’s see the numbers. The G63, obviously, has the largest and most powerful engine. Underhood is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 with 577 horsepower (430 kilowatts) and 627 pound-feet (850 Newton-meters) of torque. On paper, the boxy SUV needs just 4.4 seconds to reach 62 miles per hour (100 kilometers per hour).

Next is the Porsche Cayman GTS which has a 2.5-liter boxer engine with 361 hp (269 kW). The German sports car maker estimates it can accelerate from 0 to 62 mph (0-100 kph) in 3.9 seconds, which makes it half a second quicker off the line compared to the G.

Last but not least, the latest generation Audi RS3 also has a 2.5-liter engine but it’s an inline-five unit. With 394 hp (294 kW) on tap, it’s more powerful than the Porsche but needs roughly 0.2 seconds more in the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint. A quick weight comparison clearly shows the Cayman GTS is the lightest car in this drag at 3,263 pounds (1,480 kilograms), followed closely by the RS3 at 3,351 lbs (1,520 kg), and the G63 at 5,644 lbs (2,560 kg).

With all the numbers put on the table, which one do you think is going to win? Obviously, we are not going to spoil it for you but will just say that, in our eyes, the results are quite surprising. Maybe it was the traction or the reaction times that decided the winner. Nevertheless, it’s exciting to watch.

