Remember that episode from Seinfeld with George Costanza fighting over a parking spot with another driver? Well, it happened in real life. However, it was much worse. Although the footage captured from the window of a nearby building was shot on April 1, this is no prank. It shows two cars in Koreatown stubbornly waiting to claim an empty parking space, but none of the drivers is willing to give up. Just so we’re clear, we are on team black car since we can see it backing in as part of the parallel parking maneuver while the silver one is attempting to nose in. Not cool at all.

Similar incidents happen all the time regardless of where you’re living, but they don’t last more than a couple of minutes, let alone for more than an hour and a half. As “documented” by the Twitter user, the trivial dispute in Los Angeles started at around 6:20 PM and ended close to 8 PM. It only ended because one of cars parked on the side of the street drove off to free up another spot.

Life may be too short for such pesky arguments over a lousy parking spot, but our “heroes” weren’t willing to give up that easily. It’s a perfect example of expressing willpower in a negative way, and even though the driver of the black car was right, wasting nearly two hours is just not worth it. As the saying goes, you need to know how to pick your battles.

To make the entire story even more hilarious, witnesses say there were several empty parking spots available down the very same street, but the drivers of the black and silver car were only interested in THAT parking spot.

Here are all the Twitter posts, in chronological order, detailing the incident from K-Town as it happened. Brace yourselves, there are a lot of them.

Source: chicken tikka mariah / Twitter, CBS Los Angeles