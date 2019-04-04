The Ford Mustang Mach-E might be the branding for the Blue Oval's upcoming hybrid powertrain. The info comes from the automaker's recent trademark applications in the United States and Europe.

Ford filed for the rights to "Mustang Mach-E" with the United States Patent and Trademark Office on March 29, 2019, and with the European Union Intellectual Property Office on April 1, 2019. Both of them protect the name for "motor vehicles, namely, electric vehicles, passenger automobiles, trucks, sport utility vehicles, off-road vehicles, and structural parts, fittings, and badges therefor; metal license plate frames."

At the same time in Europe, Ford filed for a trademark on a stylized Mustang emblem (above). The design takes the familiar look and adds a series of lines through the horse's body. Filing for two Mustang-related trademarks at the same time makes it seem like the logo and Mustang Mach-E could be related.

Ford filed for a trademark on "Mach-E" on November 26, 2018, and the U.S patent office granted it on March 20, 2019. Upon publication, the speculation was that the Blue Oval intended to use the name on the upcoming Mustang-inspired crossover. However, the new application "Mustang Mach-E" might suggest otherwise. Instead, this moniker could be pony car's hybrid variant.

15 Photos

The hybrid Mustang reportedly doesn't arrive until around 2021. Ford confirms that it offers "V8-like performance." A patent suggests the model might use the combustion engine to drive the rear wheels, while an electric motor turns the front axle. Possible powertrain test mules are already showing up in spy shots (gallery above).

Source: European Union Intellectual Property Office, 2, United States Patent and Trademark Office, 2 via All Ford Mustangs